Roundup: Falcons pick up option on Desmond Trufant

We have more fifth-year option fun!
The Atlanta Falcons exercised their fifth-year option on cornerback Desmond Trufant for the 2017 season, the team announced Friday.
It's a no-brainer move for the Falcons to ensure one of the NFL's best young coverage corners remains in Georgia for at least the next two seasons.
Trufant owns a combination of size and recovery speed that makes him ideal for Dan Quinn's defense. The 25-year-old cover man is sticky, attacks the ball in coverage and excellent at the point of attack. His diverse skill set is what vaulted Trufant onto our 'Making the Leap' list two years ago.
Selected No. 22 overall in 2013, Trufant will eventually make big-corner money once his rookie contract is up.
The deadline for teams to exercise their fifth-year options on 2013 first-round draft picks is May 2.
Some other players who have had their options picked up:
»The San Diego Chargers exercised their fifth-year option on offensive guard D.J. Fluker for the 2017 season, Breer reported Friday. The No. 11 overall pick in 2013 missed four games in 2015 due to various injuries, including his fourth known concussion. With the fifth-year option guaranteed for injury, there is a concern for the Chargers from that angle, but after a year of experiencing offensive line disaster in San Diego, the Chargers weren't going to decline an extra year on Fluker.
»The Chicago Bears exercised the option on No. 20 overall pickKyle Long. The team will move Long back to guard after he spent 2015 at right tackle.
»The Houston Texans made the obvious move of locking down DeAndre Hopkins, the No. 27 pick, for an additional season of acrobatic catches on the cheap.
»The Cincinnati Bengals picked up the fifth year on tight end Tyler Eifert, the No. 21 selection. Eifert has had injury problems, but when healthy is a TD machine.