Roundup: Falcons pick up option on Desmond Trufant

»The San Diego Chargers exercised their fifth-year option on offensive guard D.J. Fluker for the 2017 season, Breer reported Friday. The No. 11 overall pick in 2013 missed four games in 2015 due to various injuries, including his fourth known concussion. With the fifth-year option guaranteed for injury, there is a concern for the Chargers from that angle, but after a year of experiencing offensive line disaster in San Diego, the Chargers weren't going to decline an extra year on Fluker.