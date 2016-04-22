Around the NFL

Roundup: Falcons pick up option on Desmond Trufant

Published: Apr 22, 2016 at 08:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

We have more fifth-year option fun!

The Atlanta Falcons exercised their fifth-year option on cornerback Desmond Trufant for the 2017 season, the team announced Friday.

It's a no-brainer move for the Falcons to ensure one of the NFL's best young coverage corners remains in Georgia for at least the next two seasons.

Trufant owns a combination of size and recovery speed that makes him ideal for Dan Quinn's defense. The 25-year-old cover man is sticky, attacks the ball in coverage and excellent at the point of attack. His diverse skill set is what vaulted Trufant onto our 'Making the Leap' list two years ago.

Selected No. 22 overall in 2013, Trufant will eventually make big-corner money once his rookie contract is up.

The deadline for teams to exercise their fifth-year options on 2013 first-round draft picks is May 2.

Some other players who have had their options picked up:

»The San Diego Chargers exercised their fifth-year option on offensive guard D.J. Fluker for the 2017 season, Breer reported Friday. The No. 11 overall pick in 2013 missed four games in 2015 due to various injuries, including his fourth known concussion. With the fifth-year option guaranteed for injury, there is a concern for the Chargers from that angle, but after a year of experiencing offensive line disaster in San Diego, the Chargers weren't going to decline an extra year on Fluker.

»The Chicago Bears exercised the option on No. 20 overall pickKyle Long. The team will move Long back to guard after he spent 2015 at right tackle.

»The Houston Texans made the obvious move of locking down DeAndre Hopkins, the No. 27 pick, for an additional season of acrobatic catches on the cheap.

»The Cincinnati Bengals picked up the fifth year on tight end Tyler Eifert, the No. 21 selection. Eifert has had injury problems, but when healthy is a TD machine.

»The New Orleans Saints are sticking with safety Kenny Vaccaro, the No. 15 overall pick in 2013.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles sign Isaiah Rodgers, place ex-Colts CB on reserve/suspended list

The Eagles signed ex-Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who is suspended for at least the 2023 season for violating the league's gambling policy, the team announced Monday.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo on Trey Lance's trade to Cowboys: 'He's got a bright future in this league'

Former 49ers quarterback and current Raiders QB1 Jimmy Garoppolo offered up his take on Trey Lance's trade to the Cowboys. "Things didn't work out in San Francisco for whatever reasons, but glad that he gets another shot, man," Garoppolo said in an interview that will air on Tuesday's "NFL Total Access." 
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray to start 2023 NFL season on PUP list; Colt McCoy released

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss at least the first four games of the 2023 NFL season as he continues to work his way back from last year's ACL injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Browns acquiring kicker Dustin Hopkins from Chargers in trade, releasing Cade York

﻿Cade York﻿'s rough preseason has prompted the Browns to head in a new direction at kicker. Cleveland is acquiring veteran ﻿Dustin Hopkins﻿ via trade with the Chargers and is releasing York, per Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

RB Saquon Barkley still wants to be a Giant for life: 'They know how I feel'

Despite not being able to agree on a long-term deal with the New York Giants this offseason, running back Saquon Barkley still wants to be with the team for the rest of his career.
news

Saints TE Jimmy Graham looking to 'capitalize' after standout preseason performance vs. Texans

After missing out on the second preseason game, New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham made the most of his opportunity with a standout performance against the Houston Texans.
news

Texans announce No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud will be Week 1 starter

Texans rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans announced that rookie C.J. Stroud will be the team's starting QB for Week 1 of the 2023 season following Houston's preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Texans' win over Saints on Sunday night

Behind a strong rushing performance, the Texans defeated the Saints 17-13 on Sunday night.
news

Dolphins, DT Christian Wilkins unable to come to terms on new deal; Miami signs DL Zach Sieler to extension

After months of negotiations, the Miami Dolphins and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins were unable to come to terms on a new deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
news

Sean Payton on Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam's performance vs. Rams: 'He had a big night. I mean, holy cow'

With the 53-man roster cut deadline looming, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton praised tight end Albert Okwuegbunam's performance against the Los Angeles Rams in the team's preseason finale.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.