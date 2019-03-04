Around the NFL

Roundup: Eagles, Seumalo agree to 3-year extension

Published: Mar 04, 2019

Threes are wild. Three years after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted guard Isaac Seumalo in the third round, they're giving him a new three-year deal that's good through the 2022 season.

The team announced Monday that it's extending Seumalo, who started a career-high nine games last season. He marks the third extension for a Philadelphia lineman in the past few days, as the Eagles also re-upped with All-Pro center Jason Kelce and defensive end Brandon Graham.

Seumalo took over in Week 5 at left guard for a benched Stefen Wisniewski, with offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland telling reporters at the time that Seumalo was one of Philly's five best linemen and needed to play. Seumalo missed the final three games of the regular season with a pectoral muscle injury but started the Eagles' two playoff games.

The Oregon State product has also spent time at right guard and right tackle for the Eagles.

"Isaac is a warrior. Isaac works as hard as anybody, not only on the field but in the classroom," Stoutland said during the 2018 season.

In 345 pass-blocking snaps during the regular season, Seumalo allowed a sack, five quarterback hits and 21 pressures.

Here are more transactions we're monitoring on Monday:

  1. The Giants announced they have re-signed quarterbackAlex Tanney.
  1. The Patriots have released tight end Dwayne Allen and wide receiverDarren Andrews.
