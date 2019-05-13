Around the NFL

Roundup: Eagles re-sign guard Stefen Wisniewski

Published: May 13, 2019 at 01:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Stefen Wisniewski is back in Philly and ready to party.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they've re-signed the veteran guard to a one-year deal. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the contract is worth $1.5 million contract, with $500,000 in additional incentives.

The Eagles declined the 30-year-old's $3.7 million option back in March. Now, they get him back at a fraction of the cost.

Wisniewski started seven games for the Eagles in 2018 on an injury-ravaged offensive line. The guard has started at least six games in each of his three seasons in Philly, including all three playoff games during the Eagles' Super Bowl run two years ago.

With projected starter Brandon Brooks coming off an Achilles tear, Wisniewski should spend the offseason working with the starters before becoming an all-purpose interior plug-and-play backup option once Brooks returns.

Re-upping the versatile Wisniewski provides the Eagles some much needed veteran depth on an o-line that got ripped up by injury last season.

Here are other moves and injuries we're tracking around the league Monday:

  1. The Tennessee Titans are signing wide receiver Cody Hollister, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Titans also signed former Iowa State corner D'Andre Payne following rookie tryouts this weekend, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
  1. Per Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed undrafted free agent offensive lineman Damien Prince after rookie tryouts over the weekend.
  1. The Cleveland Browns announced they've signed undrafted free agent running back L.J. Scott, formerly of Michigan State. In a corresponding move, the Browns waived running back Devante Mays.
  1. Denver Broncos offensive lineman Nico Falah, who went down at practice Monday, is suspected to have torn his Achilles, a source told Rapoport. Falah, a reserve who spent time on the 53-man roster last year, is awaiting imaging results but will miss the season if tests confirm a tear.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts coach Frank Reich on acquiring QB Matt Ryan: 'We needed each other'

Colts HC Frank Reich describes the process of acquiring Matt Ryan, who is the Colts' fifth starting quarterback in as many seasons. 
news

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers 'would've turned over every stone' for a QB had Tom Brady stayed retired

Tom Brady was always the apple of Bruce Arians' eye this offseason. But if the legendary quarterback was going to remain retired, the Buccaneers were prepared to go all-in on acquiring another starter. The process, in fact, had already begun.
news

Bills' Sean McDermott looking for Josh Allen to run less in 2022: 'We want to evolve'

As Josh Allen prepares for his fifth NFL season, his coach expects him to continue improving. Sean McDermott also wants his superstar QB to do it in a slightly different manner. That is, he wants Allen to run less.
news

Raiders' Chandler Jones: Playing alongside Maxx Crosby is 'dangerous' for opposing QBs

Newly signed Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones expressed his excitement to play alongside pass rusher ﻿Maxx Crosby﻿ and it was part of his decision to play in Las Vegas. 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Saturday, March 26

The Chiefs plan to sign former Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Opportunity to make an 'immediate impact' factored into signing with Chiefs

Newly signed Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling believes being a vertical threat will make for a seamless fit into Kansas City's offense. 
news

Marcus Mariota excited to reunite with Arthur Smith: I really believe in 'what he's doing'

Marcus Mariota was introduced as the newest Falcon on Friday and conveyed that he's signed with Atlanta for another opportunity to start and to reunite with Arthur Smith.
news

Deshaun Watson introduced as Browns quarterback, maintains innocence amid allegations

Browns GM Andrew Berry, coach Kevin Stefanski and QB Deshaun Watson addressed the media on Friday for the first time since Watson was acquired via trade from the Texans. Berry said the team did "as much work as possible" looking into Watson's allegations and character, while Watson maintained his innocence and said, "I don't have any regrets." 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, March 25

Linebacker Jarrad Davis is returning to the team that drafted him in 2017 after the Detroit Lions signed him to a free-agent deal. 
news

Panthers plan to 'add to' quarterback room, haven't received calls about possible trade

Speaking with reporters Friday, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said Sam Darnold is in the "lead" for QB1, the door is open for Cam Newton to return, but the team is definitely looking to add another quarterback. 
news

Wayne Mackie, longtime NFL linesman and member of officiating department, dies at 62

Longtime NFL official Wayne Mackie died Thursday night at the age of of 62. Mackie was a head linesman in the league from 2007 through 2016.
news

Tyreek Hill might challenge new Dolphins teammate Jaylen Waddle to race

Tyreek Hill joins a Dolphins offense already boasting a speedster in second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle﻿. Before a track meet breaks out on the gridiron, Hill might challenge his new teammate to a race to establish speed superiority.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW