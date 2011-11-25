Roundup: Eagles' Jackson fined $10,000 for taunting Giants

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson was fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for unnecessarily flipping the ball toward New York Giants defensive coordinator Perry Fewell after a 50-yard reception in last Sunday night's 17-10 win, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Friday.
The catch was negated by offsetting penalties after Jackson was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and Giants defensive tackle Linval Joseph was penalized for illegal use of the hands.
Eagles defensive tackle Trevor Laws also was fined $7,500 in the game for unnecessary roughness for striking Giants quarterback Eli Manning late and away from the play after an Eagles interception.
In addition, Eagles linebacker Brian Rolle was fined $10,000 for a machine gun gesture, according to a tweet from CBS Sports.
Other fines reported Friday:
» San Francisco 49ers safety Dashon Goldson was docked $25,000 for punching Arizona Cardinals receiver Early Doucet last Sunday. Doucet also was fined $10,000 for unnecessary roughness when he struck Goldson in the helmet area. Goldson then threw his punches.
Goldson received a 15-yard personal foul penalty before being ejected.
» In the same game, Niners linebacker Patrick Willis was fined $7,500 for his late hit on sliding Cardinals quarterback Richard Bartel, according to a tweet from Comcast SportsNet Bay Area.
» Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor was docked $40,000 for unnecessary roughness against St. Louis Rams tight end Lance Kendricks last Sunday. The previous week, Chancellor was docked $20,000 for a helmet-to-helmet hit against Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Anquan Boldin.
» Seahawks left tackle Russell Okung was fined $7,500 for unnecessary roughness for clearing St. Louis Rams linebacker Brady Poppinga from the pile following a running play, according to ESPN.
» Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller was docked $25,000 for roughing the passer, a league source told La Canfora. He was punished for striking New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez in the chest area with his helmet. It was his second infraction of the season.
» New England Patriots guard Logan Mankins was docked $7,500 for unnecessary roughness for a late hit against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Amon Gordon after Aaron Hernandez scored a touchdown, according to the Boston Herald.
» Carolina Panthers special teams player Josh Vaughan was fined $7,500 for his horse collar tackle on Detroit Lions punt returner Stefan Logan, according to the Charlotte Observer.
» Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn was docked $5,000 for what he said was having too much blue in his cleats, according to the newspaper. But a league spokesman told the Observer he was fined for displaying a personal message on his shoes.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.