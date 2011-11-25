Roundup: Eagles' Jackson fined $10,000 for taunting Giants

Published: Nov 25, 2011 at 08:12 AM

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson was fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for unnecessarily flipping the ball toward New York Giants defensive coordinator Perry Fewell after a 50-yard reception in last Sunday night's 17-10 win, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Friday.

The catch was negated by offsetting penalties after Jackson was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and Giants defensive tackle Linval Joseph was penalized for illegal use of the hands.

Eagles defensive tackle Trevor Laws also was fined $7,500 in the game for unnecessary roughness for striking Giants quarterback Eli Manning late and away from the play after an Eagles interception.

In addition, Eagles linebacker Brian Rolle was fined $10,000 for a machine gun gesture, according to a tweet from CBS Sports.

Other fines reported Friday:

» San Francisco 49ers safety Dashon Goldson was docked $25,000 for punching Arizona Cardinals receiver Early Doucet last Sunday. Doucet also was fined $10,000 for unnecessary roughness when he struck Goldson in the helmet area. Goldson then threw his punches.

Goldson received a 15-yard personal foul penalty before being ejected.

» In the same game, Niners linebacker Patrick Willis was fined $7,500 for his late hit on sliding Cardinals quarterback Richard Bartel, according to a tweet from Comcast SportsNet Bay Area.

» Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor was docked $40,000 for unnecessary roughness against St. Louis Rams tight end Lance Kendricks last Sunday. The previous week, Chancellor was docked $20,000 for a helmet-to-helmet hit against Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Anquan Boldin.

» Seahawks left tackle Russell Okung was fined $7,500 for unnecessary roughness for clearing St. Louis Rams linebacker Brady Poppinga from the pile following a running play, according to ESPN.

» Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller was docked $25,000 for roughing the passer, a league source told La Canfora. He was punished for striking New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez in the chest area with his helmet. It was his second infraction of the season.

» New England Patriots guard Logan Mankins was docked $7,500 for unnecessary roughness for a late hit against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Amon Gordon after Aaron Hernandez scored a touchdown, according to the Boston Herald.

» Carolina Panthers special teams player Josh Vaughan was fined $7,500 for his horse collar tackle on Detroit Lions punt returner Stefan Logan, according to the Charlotte Observer.

» Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn was docked $5,000 for what he said was having too much blue in his cleats, according to the newspaper. But a league spokesman told the Observer he was fined for displaying a personal message on his shoes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: 'We will work at (Lamar Jackson's) urgency' on contract extension

Lamar Jackson's contract status has been a constant topic of discussion for much of the last year, and continues to be one between the former MVP and Baltimore. GM Eric DeCosta reiterated that Jackson's extension is a priority for the Ravens.
news

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett on much-discussed hand size: 'Whatever it measures, it measures'

Unsurprisingly, Pitt QB Kenny Pickett was asked about the importance of hand size, how it might affect his play and draft stock, and even about how he can attempt to improve his current situation. To everyone's surprise, Pickett revealed he's been doing exercises designed to improve his measurement.
news

New head coach Josh McDaniels has 'no doubt' Derek Carr is Raiders' Week 1 quarterback

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was emphatic in his support of Derek Carr during an appearance on NFL Network on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW