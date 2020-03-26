Roundup: E.J. Gaines returns to Buffalo on 1-year deal

Around the NFL

After spending a year out of football, E.J. Gaines is back in a familiar place.

The cornerback has agreed to a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Gaines excelled in Buffalo in 2017, playing in 11 games, recording 59 tackles, nine passes defended, one interception and three forced fumbles. He signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns in 2018 and found success there before two concussions ended his season after just six games.

Buffalo could use Gaines after watching Kevin Johnson depart in free agency. Gaines should be expected to compete for a starting job opposite Tre'Davious White in 2020.

Elsewhere in transactions news on Thursday:

»The Denver Broncosannounced they signed quarterbackJeff Driskel.

»The Carolina Panthers signed defensive lineman Zach Kerr to a two-year deal with a base value of $3 million, with additional money available to be made by achieving incentives, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

» The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a one-year deal with special teams contributor Nick Dzubnar, the team announced Thursday. The linebacker played the previous five seasons with the Chargers, tallying 200-plus special teams snaps in each of the last three years, including a career-high 332 in 2019.

» The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed wide receiver Terry Godwin, who was a practice squad player last year.

» The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday that they signed offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert to a one-year contract that Rapoport reports is worth up to $3.75 million. Gilbert joined the Cards a season ago via traded with the Steelers but missed all of 2019 on injured reserve with a knee injury. The team also officially announced running back Kenyan Drake had signed his transition tag.

» The Buffalo Bills are signing former Panthers starting offensive lineman Daryl Williams to a one-year deal, per Rapoport. Williams, a tackle, has played the last five seasons in Carolina. The team later announced the signing.

» The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with offensive lineman Justin McCray, who logged four starts at guard with the Browns last season.

» The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Daniel Ross, his agency announced. Ross played the last two seasons with the Cowboys.

