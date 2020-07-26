Roundup: Dolphins release former starters Trent Harris, Avery Moss

Linebacker Trent Harris and defensive end Avery Moss combined for 14 starts last season with the Miami Dolphins, but they have been waived prior to the start of training camp this time around.

The Dolphins announced Sunday that they waived Harris and Moss.

Moss, a fifth-round draft pick for the Giants in 2017, started eight games for the Dolphins last season and played in 11, totaling 25 tackles. Harris got the start in three games and played in 11 with 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

In other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Sunday:

The Arizona Cardinals have released undrafted free agent Parker Houston, a fullback/tight end out of San Diego State, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.