Around the NFL

Roundup: Damien Williams questionable for 'MNF'

Published: Nov 16, 2019 at 05:30 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid told the media on Saturday that running back Damien Williams missed Saturday's practice as he was "excused for a personal situation."

Reid added Williams "should" travel with the team for the game, but the team announced he was questionable.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (pectoral), defensive end Alex Okafor (ankle) and tight end Blake Bell (ankle) are out for Monday's game against the Chargers. Cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb) is questionable.

A positive for the Chiefs is that starting offensive linemen Eric Fisher (groin) and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (right ankle) were full participants this past week and are expected to play.

Here are other other news items we're monitoring on Week 11 Saturday:

»The Los Angeles Chargers will be without offensive tackle Sam Tevi (knee) for Monday night's game as the team ruled him out on Saturday. Running back Justin Jackson (calf) and wide receiver Geremy Davis (hamstring) are each doubtful, while offensive tackle Russell Okung (groin), safety Roderic Teamer (groin) and long snapper Cole Mazza (illness) are questionable.

»The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Allen Hurns to a two-year, $8 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoported added it has #3.27 million guaranteed. The team confirmed the signing.

Also on Saturday, the Dolphins announced they had activated offensive tackle Julien Davenport and waived offensive tackle Andrew Donnal.

»Ahead of a marquee matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, the Houston Texans will be without two significant starters as wide receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby have each been ruled out for Sunday's game.

Both players are dealing with hamstring injuries and will not travel with the team, the Texans announced on Saturday.

Fuller has been absent since Week 7, while Roby hasn't played since Week 6.

»New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung (heel/chest) and running back Damien Harris (hamstring) have been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, the team announced on Sunday.

»The Arizona Cardinals announced that they signed tight end Maxx Williams to a two-year extension on Saturday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A former second-round pick of the Ravens, who he played four seasons with, Williams is in his first year with the Cardinals and has played in 10 games with five starts.

»The Detroit Lions announced on Saturday that running back Ty Johnson had cleared concussion protocol and was removed from the injury report. Lions fullback Nick Bawden (foot) was added and is questionable for Sunday.

Detroit also announced it had signed running back Bo Scarbrough to the active roster and released running back Paul Perkins.

»The Los Angeles Rams promoted wide receiver Nsimba Webster from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and waived running back John Kelly.

»The Denver Broncos officially placed cornerback Bryce Callahan on injured reserve and concluded his season. In a corresponding move, the team announced it had activated wide receiver Tim Patrick off IR.

»The New York Jets announced they have placed offensive lineman Ryan Kalil (knee) on injured reserve and, in a corresponding move, signed offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi to the active roster. A former multi-time Pro Bowler with the Panthers, Kalil started and played in seven games with the Jets in his first season in New York.

»The Washington Redskins announced Saturday that they signed wide receiver Cam Sims to the active roster and released linebacker Tanner Vallejo.

»The San Francisco 49ers ruled out linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

»Cleveland Browns wide receiverJarvis Landry was fined $10,527 for unsportsmanlike conduct, stemming from a taunting penalty against the Bills, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

»Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was fined $10,527 for taunting, Pelissero reported.

Pittsburgh also announced it signed wide receiver Deon Cain and running back Kerrith Whyte to the 53-man roster and subsequently released linebacker Jayrone Elliott and running back Tony Brooks-James.

»Oakland Raiders safety Karl Joseph was fined $28,075 for unnecessary roughness as he lowered his head to initiate contact.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota on TE Kyle Pitts' lack of production: 'I can do a better job of giving Kyle more opportunities'

Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts' numbers have failed to meet expectations, but Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota believes he can change that.

news

Cardinals' Budda Baker gives impassioned speech to teammates on 'Hard Knocks' following loss

In episode one of HBO's 'Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals,' safety Budda Baker showed his passion in the midst of a difficult season and displayed leadership that will surely be missed as he recovers from a high ankle sprain.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons' message to Odell Beckham: 'Help us get to' Super Bowl

Cowboys Micah Parsons and Ezekiel Elliott have made it known they'd welcome free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham to Dallas with open arms.

news

Packers claim former first-round safety Johnathan Abram off waivers from Raiders

The Packers claimed former Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram off waivers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday afternoon.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol, status vs. Cardinals in question

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol and his status for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals is up in the air, coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday.

news

Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday details Jim Irsay's pursuit, ready for 'challenge': 'I know I can lead men'

In his first solo presser as Colts interim coach, Jeff Saturday addressed how owner Jim Irsay initially reached out about the role, the Rooney Rule and what he expects from the team and himself going forward.

news

Russell Wilson responds to Pete Carroll: 'We won a lot of games' without a wristband

The Russell Wilson-Pete Carroll drama remains strong at the midway point of the 2022 NFL season. The latest involving a disagreement between the Broncos QB and the Seahawks HC over the importance of wristbands.

news

Week 10 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Bills coach Sean McDermott says 'we'll see' if QB Josh Allen (elbow) plays Sunday vs. Vikings

Josh Allen's elbow sprain has added some uncertainty to the Bills' outlook for Week 10. Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday Allen is considered day-to-day during the week, but declined to elaborate further.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jordan Hicks, Vikings approaching trip to Buffalo as chance to 'prove to the world' they are for real

The Vikings take their 7-1 record to Buffalo this weekend to face the 6-2 Bills. For Minnesota players, the matchup against the AFC East leaders is a chance to prove their hot start to the season isn't a mirage.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields, Bengals RB Joe Mixon lead Players of the Week

Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon and Chicago quarterback Justin Fields highlighted the league's weekly honor roll, which was released Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE