Roundup: Colts sign Mark Glowinski to $18M deal

Published: Jan 29, 2019 at 03:12 AM

One of the best offensive lines in football is signed up for a repeat performance in 2019.

Ensuring they will have all five 2018 offensive line starters under contract for 2019, the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday signed guard Mark Glowinski to a contract extension, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the deal is for three seasons and is worth $18 million with a $4.2 million signing bonus as they locked him up prior to free agency.

Claimed off of waivers from the Seahawks by the Colts in 2017, Glowinski, who has 28 starts across 47 career games, became part of an Indy offensive line that relinquished 18 sacks -- the fewest in the NFL -- this past year.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound guard played in 11 games with nine starts this past season for the Colts, who advanced to the AFC Divisional Round where they lost to the Chiefs.

The Colts also announced Tuesday that they have hired Chris Strausser as their new offensive line coach. Strausser, who spent the past two seasons on the Broncos coaching staff, replaces the recently departed Dave DeGuglielmo. Indy surprisingly parted ways with DeGuglielmo earlier this month.

Here are other transactions we're monitoring:

»The Panthers announced Tuesday they signed tight end Chris Manhertz, a reliable blocker and potential free agent, to a two-year contract to stay in Carolina.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

