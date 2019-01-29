Roundup: Colts sign Mark Glowinski to $18M deal

Ensuring they will have all five 2018 offensive line starters under contract for 2019, the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday signed guard Mark Glowinski to a contract extension, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the deal is for three seasons and is worth $18 million with a $4.2 million signing bonus as they locked him up prior to free agency.
The Colts also announced Tuesday that they have hired Chris Strausser as their new offensive line coach. Strausser, who spent the past two seasons on the Broncos coaching staff, replaces the recently departed Dave DeGuglielmo. Indy surprisingly parted ways with DeGuglielmo earlier this month.
Here are other transactions we're monitoring:
»The Panthers announced Tuesday they signed tight end Chris Manhertz, a reliable blocker and potential free agent, to a two-year contract to stay in Carolina.