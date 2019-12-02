Around the NFL

Roundup: Cardinals waive CB Tramaine Brock

Published: Dec 02, 2019 at 04:13 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Cardinals' Week 13 thrashing at the hands of the Rams didn't come without a cost.

Arizona announced it has waived cornerback Tramaine Brock.

Brock was Arizona's best cover corner in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus, but that didn't help much against the Rams. Jared Goff completed 32 of 43 passes for 424 yards and two touchdowns against the Cardinals, who allowed an average separation of four yards per target, the second-highest mark in the NFL in Week 13, per Next Gen Stats.

The numbers get worse from there: Goff attempted a pass into a tight window on just 2.3 percent of his attempts Sunday, the lowest amount of such attempts in the league for the week (the next closest mark was Derek Carr's and Drew Brees' 10 percent). Goff also targeted open receivers (three-plus yards of separation with nearest defender) on 58.1 percent of his 43 attempts, and wide-open receivers on 23.3 percent of attempts.

Simply, the Cardinals did the bare minimum in pass coverage Sunday. Brock is obviously not the lone player at fault for such a performance, but at 31 years old and in his first (and now, only) season in Arizona, he seems like a logical release for a team that likely wants to get a better look at its younger players in the final four weeks of the season.

The Cardinals are also releasing running back Zach Zenner. With Arizona's backfield at full strength, the Cardinals deemed Zenner expendable, and he'll go on waivers.

Elsewhere in transactions news Monday:

» Minnesota Vikings tackle Riley Reiff (concussion) was knocked out of their loss to Seattle on Monday night.

» *Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman *Maurkice Pouncey has been activated from a two-game suspension and placed on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission List. To make room on the 53-man roster, Pittsburgh released Patrick Morris.

»New York Jets safety Jamal Adams is dealing with an ankle sprain, Adam Gase told reporters. Adams is set to undergo an MRI and is unlikely to practice Wednesday.

»The Detroit Lions placed tight end T.J. Hockenson on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. Hockenson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 draft, finishes his rookie season with 32 catches for 367 yards with two touchdowns in 12 games.

»The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed offensive lineman John Wetzel and activated punter Matt Bosher to the active roster. Offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom, whom Atlanta selected with the 14th overall pick of the 2019 draft, has been designated to return. The rookie has been sidelined since breaking his foot in the season opener.

»Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Chester Rogers suffered a knee fracture in Sunday's loss to the Titans, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Colts coach Frank Reich said he's hopeful about wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) returning this season; placing him on injured reserve has not been discussed yet. Reich added that wide receiver Parris Campbell (hand) could return this week.

»Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and tight end Ben Brauneckerremain in the concussion protocol. Both were sidelined for last week's game against the Lions.

»Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he expects wide receiver John Ross (clavicle), who's been sidelined for Week 4, to be active for Sunday's game against the Browns.

»San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters cornerback Richard Sherman (knee sprain), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle sprain) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (rib fracture) are day to day. Running back Matt Breida, defensive end Dee Ford and offensive tackle Joe Staley could return for Sunday's game versus the Saints. Wide receiver Dante Pettis will also likely miss another game. Defensive tackle Jullian Taylor (elbow) is expected to miss a couple weeks.

»Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, who was hampered by a knee injury last week, was a full participant in Monday's practice. "I feel all right. I feel good. It's late in the season and everybody is banged up, but I'm good enough to go."

Dallas defensive lineman Michael Bennett (foot), right tackle La'el Collins (knee), linebacker Sean Lee (pectoral), guard Zack Martin (elbow, ankle), left tackle Tyron Smith (Achilles') and safety Darian Thompson (arm) were all limited. Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (knee), linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) and safety Jeff Heath (shoulders) did not practice. Wide receiver Randall Cobb (illness) was also out but is expected to play Thursday versus the Bears.

»The Green Bay Packers released return specialist Tremon Smith. He played in six games this season and averaged 23.3 yards per kickoff return.

»The Oakland Raiders waived return man Trevor Davis on Monday and added linebacker Marquel Lee to the 53-man roster. Davis played in nine games for Oakland, logging 32 total returns for 522 yards and 11 touches for 156 yards and a score.

»Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters that returner wide receiver JoJo Natson injured his hamstring Sunday and will be out 4-6 weeks. Wide receiver Nsimba Webster and running back Darrell Henderson are among players who could fill-in.

