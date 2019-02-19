Around the NFL

Roundup: Cardinals sign former Bills TE Charles Clay

Published: Feb 19, 2019
Tight end Charles Clay didn't take long to find a new home a week after the Buffalo Bills released him.

The Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday announced the signing of Clay to a one-year contract. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the deal is worth up to $3.25 million with a $350K signing bonus, per a source informed of the situation.

Clay, 30, enters his ninth season on his third NFL team. He spent the previous eight seasons with the Bills (2015-18) and Miami Dolphins (2011-14), where he entered the league in 2011 as a sixth-round pick.

The veteran tight end saw a dip in production in 2018, totaling 21 catches for 184 yards in 13 games. Before last year, Clay produced five straight seasons of 550-plus yards receiving.

The Cardinals under new head coach Kliff Kingsbury have been busy in February acquiring veteran free-agent players released by their former teams. Clay is the third such signing, joining former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford and outside linebacker Brooks Reed.

Here are other transactions we are monitoring Tuesday:

  1. The Atlanta Falconsannounced the signing of offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo to a three-year extension. Sambrailo provides depth and versatility to play both tackle positions.
  1. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former Cardinals running back Andre Ellington on Tuesday. Ellington spent four-plus seasons in Arizona, most of which with current Bucs coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Ellington in the sixth round of the 2013 draft. Ellington split time with the Cards and Houston Texans in 2017, compiling 59 touches for 424 yards and a touchdown in 12 games.
  1. The New York Jets declined team options on defensive tackle Mike Pennel and safetyTerrence Brooks on Tuesday. Pennel joined New York in 2017 from Green Bay and started in 10 of 32 games played for the Jets, compiling 62 total tackles and three QB hits. Brooks also joined the Jets in 2017, starting just one of 31 games played and tallying two interceptions while also contributing on special teams. Both Pennel and Brooks will be free agents.
  1. The Jacksonville Jaguars released kicker Kai Forbath on Tuesday, less than a week after re-signingJosh Lambo to a four-year deal.
