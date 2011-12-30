Roundup: Cardinals' Dockett fined $30K for tackles vs. Bengals

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Darnell Dockett was fined $30,000 by the NFL for two infractions he committed during last Saturday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Dockett was fined $15,000 for hitting Bengals rookie quarterback Andy Dalton below the knees and another $15,000 for a horse-collar tackle on Bengals running back Bernard Scott.
Dockett was called for 15-yard penalties on each play.
Other fines reported Friday:
» Atlanta Falcons linebacker Curtis Lofton was docked $15,000 for unnecessary roughness after he struck New Orleans wide receiver Marques Colston, deemed a defenseless player, in the head and neck area during Monday night's loss to the Saints, a league source told NFL Network Insider Jason La Canfora.
» Washington Redskins safety Reed Doughty was docked $15,000 for striking Christian Ponder in the head and neck area as the rookie quarterback slid during the Minnesota Vikings' victory last Saturday.
» Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was docked $15,000 for hitting Indianapolis quarterback Dan Orlovsky below the knee during the Colts' Dec. 22 victory.
» Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was docked $15,000 for a horse-collar tackle on San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore in last Saturday's loss.
» Seahawks special-teamer Adrian Moten was docked $7,500 for a late hit that left 49ers wide receiver Kyle Williams with a concussion, according to Comcast SportsNet Bay Area. Former 49ers running back Michael Robinson was penalized on the play, but Moten was fined for unnecessary roughness. Robinson wasn't fined.
» Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was docked $10,000 for wearing cleats made in a Skittles pattern last Saturday, the league confirmed to NFL.com and NFL Network. Lynch was fined $5,000 earlier this month for wearing lime-green socks.
» New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker was docked $10,000 for wearing a Bonk Breakers hat during a postgame interview last Saturday, the Boston Herald reported. The league called it "an unauthorized hat." The newspaper said Welker is an investor in the company.
» Six Saints were docked $5,000 each for uniform violations, according to ProFootballTalk.com. Running back Pierre Thomas, cornerback Tracy Porter and wide receivers Colston, Devery Henderson, Robert Meachem and Lance Moore were fined for wearing red and green tape. Thomas also was docked $7,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct for putting a bow on the football after scoring a touchdown.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.