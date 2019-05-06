Roundup: Buccaneers signing RB Kerwynn Williams

Running back Kerwynn Williams didn't have to wait too long to find another team.
Less than a week after being released by the Detroit Lions, Williams is signing a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.
Williams joins his sixth team on his career since entering the league in 2013 as a seventh-round pick with the Indianapolis Colts.
The signing, though, reunites Williams with Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, as the trio were together with the Arizona Cardinals from 2014 to 2017. Williams previously had short offseason stints with the Chargers in 2013 and Chiefs in 2018.
The addition of Williams provides depth in the Buccaneers' backfield, and he might come with an edge in the competition for touches behind Ronald Jones given Williams has played in Arians' offense in the past.
On his career, Williams has 971 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 219 carries and 126 yards receiving on 15 catches.
Here are other transactions we are monitoring Monday:
- The Green Bay Packers signed cornerback Chandon Sullivan and undrafted wide receiver Darrius Shepherd, the team announced. Sullivan spent the 2018 season with the Eagles and contributed mostly on special team, while Shepherd signed after attending the team's rookie minicamp the past weekend. Green Bay also claimed Giants wide receiver Jawill Davis, Rapoport reported.
- The Seattle Seahawks announced the signing of four draft picks on Monday, including second-round pick Marquise Blair, a safety out of Utah. Also announced were guard Phil Haynes (fourth round), safety Ugo Amadi (fourth) and linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (fifth).
- The Oakland Raiders are working out free-agent guard Richie Incognito on Monday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. Incognito didn't play last season after he retired, came out of retirement and then was released by the Buffalo Bills.
Following the workout, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Incognito stayed in Oakland and there was mutual interest in a deal.
- The New York Giants have signed free-agent guard Austin Droogsma and waived linebacker Ukeme Eligwe, defensive end Myles Humphrey and defensive back Michael Hunter.
New York later announced the signing of free-agent kickerJoey Slye.
- The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed linebacker LaRoy Reynolds to a one-year deal and running back Austin Walter to a three-year deal. San Francisco also claimed Bears offensive lineman Willie Beavers, per Rapoport. The team later announced the Beavers move and that it waived running back Matt Dayes.
The team waived defensive lineman Ryan Delaire.
- The Baltimore Ravens announced three signings on Monday: cornerback Terrell Bonds, defensive end Aaron Adeoye and offensive tackle Darrell Williams.