Around the NFL

Roundup: Browns sign wide receiver Jaelen Strong

Published: Feb 20, 2019 at 05:58 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

In a move that will provide a third chance for a former third-round pick and some hopeful depth to a one-time depleted receiving corps, the Cleveland Browns signed wideout Jaelen Strong on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of Strong after he missed all of the 2018 season and split 2017 as part of the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars franchises but played in just a game apiece for the teams.

At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Strong is a good-sized target for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who threw an NFL rookie-record 27 touchdown passes last season with receiver Jarvis Landry hauling in a team-high 81 receptions. After Landry, though, no other Browns wide receiver had more than 45 catches.

Taken by the Texans in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Arizona State, Strong has played in 20 career games with just three starts. Overall, he's tallied 31 catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

Waived by the Texans in 2017, he spent time with the Jags thereafter, but was eventually waived by them and did not play with any NFL team in 2018.

Here are other transactions from Wednesday:

  1. The Bears are expected to release tight end Dion Sims, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. A salary cap casualty, Sims was due to make $6 million in 2019.
