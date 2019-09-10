Around the NFL

Roundup: Browns part ways with TE Rico Gathers

Published: Sep 10, 2019 at 03:07 AM

Rico Gathers didn't last long in Cleveland.

The Browns announced they released the tight end Tuesday.

Gathers was coming off a one-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse.

Gathers signed in Cleveland after being waived by the Dallas Cowboys in early August. The 25-year-old participated in three preseason games with the Browns but caught just two passes for nine yards.

Drafted in the sixth-round in 2016 by the Cowboys, the former Baylor basketball player owns superior athleticism but has yet to make an on-field impact. He made his career debut for Dallas last season, participating in 15 games and corralling just three receptions for 45 yards. The Cowboys finally gave up the experiment this offseason.

With the Browns quickly moving on, we'll see if another franchise is willing to give Gathers a chance to continue trying to make the transition from basketball to football. It's a conversion that, despite what some might suggest about the likes of Antonio Gates or Jimmy Graham, isn't as easy as it sounds.

Here are other transactions and injuries we're tracking Tuesday:

  1. The Arizona Cardinals added some veteran help for their belabored offensive line. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Cards signed offensive tackle Jordan Mills to a one-year $1.25 million contract, per a source informed of the move. The team later made the signing official. Mills started 16 games each of the past three seasons for the Buffalo Bills. He signed in Miami this offseason but was waived with an injury settlement. The Cards need help at the tackle position after starter Marcus Gilbert missed Week 1 with an injury.

The also announced they placed offensive lineman Marcus Gilbert (knee) on injured reserve.

  1. The Carolina Panthers face a short week ahead Thursday's home clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but tight end Greg Olsen plans to play despite a back injury suffered Sunday. NFL Network's Tiffy Blackmon reported that Olsen, S Rashaan Gaulden (groin) and DE Bruce Irvin (hamstring) didn't practice Tuesday.

Blackmon also noted that RB Christian McCaffrey had a rest day after his busy Week 1 and 2019 second-round pick Greg Little fully participated in practice but is still in the concussion protocol.

  1. With a roster spot available from the Josh Dobbs trade, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed linebacker Jayrone Elliott. Elliott was with Pittsburgh in the preseason and returned a fumble 88 yards for a touchdown.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said center Maurkice Pouncey (ankle) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe) might be limited in practice in the early part of the week but are expected to play Sunday versus the Seahawks. Fullback Roosevelt Nix could miss Week 2 because of a knee injury.

  1. Former Houston Texans running back Josh Ferguson and defensive end Carroll Phillips are working out for the New York Giants on Tuesday, per Rapoport.
  1. Rapoport reports the Seattle Seahawks are working out former Steelers cornerback Herb Waters today.
  1. The Detroit Lions are hosting former Packers safety Josh Jones on a free-agent visit, per Rapoport.
  1. The Washington Redskins are signing CB Simeon Thomas off the Seahawks practice squad and placing him on the 53-man roster, according to Rapoport, via a source familiar with the situation. Thomas was originally a Browns sixth-round selection in 2018.
  1. An MRI confirmed Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander won't require surgery on his elbow, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. That should keep him off injured reserve but his return is still unclear.
  1. Kansas City Chiefs wideout De'Anthony Thomas has re-joined the active roster, the team announced. In a corresponding move, wideout Byron Pringle has been waived. Thomas returns from a one-game suspension after violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.
  1. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed offensive tackle Josh Wells to a 1-year contract, per agent Jeff Jankovich. Wells started nine games over the past two seasons in Jacksonville. Playing at both right and left tackle during his four years with the Jags, Wells could provide swing-tackle depth in Tampa.
  1. The Cincinnati Bengals are waiving defensive end Jordan Willis, per Pelissero.
  1. The Texans are signing quarterback Alex McGough to the active roster, Pelissero reported, via a source. The second-year QB spent 2018 on the Seahawks' practice squad. Pelissero added that Houston was working on this promotion before Deshaun Watson bruised his butt Monday night, while the Jaguars were also interested in bringing McGough back after Nick Foles' injury.
