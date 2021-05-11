Roundup: Broncos signing OT Ryan Pope, working out veteran linemen 

The Broncos have been in search of depth in the trenches after losing a projected starter last week. Help might be just around the corner.

Denver is signing young offensive tackle Ryan Pope following a Tuesday tryout, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Pope spent last year with the Packers but did not appear in a game. He still need to pass a physical, Pelissero added.

The Broncos also plan to work out veteran tackles Dennis Kelly, Cameron Fleming and Bobby Massie on Wednesday. They're looking for reinforcements in the wake of Ja'Wuan James suffering a torn Achilles a week ago, which created a void at right tackle opposite Garett Bolles﻿.

