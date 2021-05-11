Roundup: Broncos signing OT Ryan Pope, working out veteran linemen 

The Broncos have been in search of depth in the trenches after losing a projected starter last week. Help might be just around the corner.
Denver is signing young offensive tackle Ryan Pope following a Tuesday tryout, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Pope spent last year with the Packers but did not appear in a game. He still need to pass a physical, Pelissero added.
The Broncos also plan to work out veteran tackles Dennis Kelly, Cameron Fleming and Bobby Massie on Wednesday. They're looking for reinforcements in the wake of Ja'Wuan James suffering a torn Achilles a week ago, which created a void at right tackle opposite Garett Bolles.
Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Tuesday:
- Antwaun Woods has found his next home in Indianapolis. The Colts signed the former Cowboys defensive tackle to a one-year deal. Indianapolis also waived linebacker Anthony Butler.
- The Panthers announced they have hired Cole Spencer as director of college scouting. Spencer was previously a national scout for Washington. Carolina also waived defensive tackle Frank Herron.
- The Atlanta Falcons released kicker Elliott Fry, who appeared in one game last season and made his lone field goal attempt.
- The Cleveland Browns were awarded kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers and released kicker Matt McCrane in a corresponding move. McLaughlin made four of five field goal kicks last year with the Jaguars and Jets, who waived him last week.
- The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with defensive back Quenton Meeks and released tight end Parker Hesse.
- The Las Vegas Raiders signed wide receiver Caleb Scott.
- The Los Angeles Rams waived long snapper Matthew Orzech.
- The New England Patriots announced they have signed sixth-round draft pick Will Sherman (OL) and seventh-round pick Tre Nixon (WR).
- The Kansas City Chiefs re-signed offensive tackle Andrew Wylie and released quarterback Jordan Ta'amu.
- Washington released tight end Marcus Baugh.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed defensive end Calvin Bundage.
- The New Orleans Saints signed defensive back Trill Williams.
- The Los Angeles Chargers announced the signing of defensive tackle Christian Covington.