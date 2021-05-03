Roundup: Broncos release backup QB Jeff Driskel

Jeff Driskel's stint with the Broncos is finished.
Denver announced Monday it has released the backup quarterback.
Driskel appeared in three games with the Broncos in 2020 following an injury to starter Drew Lock, completing 54.7% of his passes for 432 yards and a 3-2 TD-INT ratio. Driskel started just one game, a 28-10 loss to Tampa Bay, but his best moment was his first, when Driskel nearly led the Broncos to an improbable comeback against Pittsburgh in the same game in which Lock exited due to injury.
Driskel was benched for fellow backup Brett Rypien during Denver's Monday night win over the New York Jets. It was the last game action he'd see with the Broncos.
At 28 years old, Driskel enters a free-agent market that doesn't guarantee he'll latch on with another team. The weeks and months ahead will be left to determine the former Florida and Louisiana Tech passer's future.
The Broncos also signed tight end Eric Saubert. He caught three passes for the Jaguars last year, his fourth in the league.
Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Monday:
- The Cleveland Browns signed former Seahawks defensive tackle Malik McDowell. He was a second-round pick in 2017 but has yet to make his NFL debut after suffering injuries in an ATV accident that summer. McDowell was later released by Seattle and suspended for two games by the league following a 2019 arrest.
- The Indianapolis Colts released running back Paul Perkins.
- The New York Jets waived defensive end John Daka.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers released tight end Charles Jones and punter Corliss Waitman.
- Washington released wide receivers Jeff Badet and Trevor Davis.
- The New England Patriots waived quarterback Jake Dolegala.