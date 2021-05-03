Roundup: Broncos release backup QB Jeff Driskel

Jeff Driskel﻿'s stint with the Broncos is finished.

Denver announced Monday it has released the backup quarterback.

Driskel appeared in three games with the Broncos in 2020 following an injury to starter Drew Lock﻿, completing 54.7% of his passes for 432 yards and a 3-2 TD-INT ratio. Driskel started just one game, a 28-10 loss to Tampa Bay, but his best moment was his first, when Driskel nearly led the Broncos to an improbable comeback against Pittsburgh in the same game in which Lock exited due to injury.

Driskel was benched for fellow backup Brett Rypien during Denver's Monday night win over the New York Jets. It was the last game action he'd see with the Broncos.

At 28 years old, Driskel enters a free-agent market that doesn't guarantee he'll latch on with another team. The weeks and months ahead will be left to determine the former Florida and Louisiana Tech passer's future.

The Broncos also signed tight end Eric Saubert﻿. He caught three passes for the Jaguars last year, his fourth in the league.

Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Monday: