Around the NFL

Roundup: Broncos' Fant (ankle) to be ready for Week 1

Published: Aug 21, 2019 at 04:08 AM

A positive forecast was given for Denver Broncos first-round pick Noah Fant on Wednesday.

Coach Vic Fangio told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the rookie tight end would be ready to go for Week 1 of the regular season. Fant suffered a minor ankle injury in the first half of Monday's game against the 49ers.

Rookie QB Drew Lock was also injured on Monday against the Niners when his right thumb was sprained hitting the turf.

Fangio told the media Wednesday of Lock's injury, "It's going to be a little bit of time, he sprained his thumb and obviously with the quarterback, your right thumb is pretty important."

Starting linebacker Todd Davis is not expected to practice this week and his return is unclear, Fangio also said, as he continues to deal with a calf injury.

Tight end Jake Butt is set to take some positive steps forward in his road to a return as Pelissero reported, per sources, Butt is expected to be a full participant in team drills in Wednesday's non-pad practice. Butt was the Broncos' starter last season for the first three games before suffering a season-ending ACL tear, the third time in his playing days that he's sustained the injury.

The team also announced it placed tight end Bug Howard and cornerback Horace Richardson on injured reserve. They also signed tight end/fullback Orson Charles.

Here are other news items we're monitoring today:

  1. Christian Westerman's back with the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Wednesday, the Cincinnati guard returned to the team and the Bengals removed him from the exempt/left squad list.

With just two seasons in the NFL under his belt, Westerman was reportedly considering retirement and was placed on the exempt/left squad list on Friday.

The former fifth-round pick, who has played in 16 games over two seasons with no starts, puts a stop to a recent skid of Bengals offensive linemen retiring after guard Clint Boling and tackle Kent Perkins announced their retirements earlier in the summer.

  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans will not be playing in the team's Week 3 preseason game, coach Bruce Arians told the media, after missing practice all week due to a leg injury.
  1. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said quarterback Drew Brees will start in Week 3 against the New York Jets.
  1. The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed wide receiver Braxton Miller. After two seasons with the Texans, Miller was cut by Houston ahead of the 2018 season and added to the Eagles practice squad. Miller was released by the Eagles following the signing of quarterback Josh McCown this past weekend. Now Miller has a homecoming of sorts as he returns to Ohio where he starred at Ohio State as a quarterback.

In a corresponding move, the Browns waived tight end Mik'Quan Deane.

  1. The New York Giants announced they have waived wide receiver Da'Mari Scott.
  1. Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that center Mitch Morse is still in concussion protocol and will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Lions, but he continues to "progress."
  1. Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu (shoulder) was a partial participant in practice, though defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo told reporters Mathieu wanted to practice the last two days, but was held back for precautionary reasons.
  1. The San Francisco 49ers announced a trio of signings on Wednesday, as they have brought on offensive lineman Andrew Lauderdale, safety Tyree Robinson and wide receiver Chris Thompson. In corresponding moves, the team waived offensive lineman Christian DiLauro, running back Brandon Wilds and waived/injured wide receiver Shawn Poindexter.
  1. The Seattle Seahawks signed offensive tackle Brian Wallace on Wednesday, the team announced, and subsequently waived safety Jalen Harvey.

Coach Pete Carroll said that quarterback Paxton Lynch, who suffered a concussion on Sunday against the Vikings, will be held out of action this week.

  1. Houston Texans offensive tackle David Steinmetz suffered a broken ankle and is having surgery, Rapoport reported, per a source informed. His season is over, Rapoport added.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Lavon Hooks suffered an Achilles injury in practice and is out for the season, Pelissero reported Wednesday night. The fifth-year player has been on and off the Steelers roster for the past three seasons.
