Around the NFL

Roundup: Blaine Gabbert rejoins Arians with Bucs

Published: Mar 27, 2019 at 05:36 AM

Blaine Gabbert is headed to his fifth NFL franchise and fourth in the last four seasons.

Announced by Tampa Bay on Wednesday, the Buccaneers signed the veteran quarterback to a one-year deal.

Originally a first-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars taken 10th overall in 2011, Gabbert never panned out in Duval and moved on to San Francisco for three seasons before single-year stints in Arizona and Tennessee.

Last season with the Titans, Gabbert was called into action for the injured Marcus Mariota on multiple occasions. The 29-year-old signal-caller played in eight games with three starts -- and a 2-1 record as a starter -- and passed for 626 yards, four touchdowns, four interceptions and tallied a 60.4 percent completion percentage.

Gabbert returns to Florida to presumably compete with Ryan Griffin for the backup spot behind incumbent starter Jameis Winston. He will also reunite with new Bucs coach Bruce Arians, who coached Gabbert on the Cardinals in 2017.

Here are other transactions we're monitoring on Wednesday:

  1. The Cincinnati Bengals announced the signing of defensive end Kerry Wynn to a one-year contract. Wynn previously played five seasons for the New York Giants with 15 starts in that span. Last year, in five starts and 14 games, Wynn had 39 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
  1. The Buffalo Bills parted ways with running back Chris Ivory, the team announced Wednesday. Ivory appeared in 13 games during the 2018 season, rushing for 385 yards and one touchdown.
