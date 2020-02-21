Around the NFL

Roundup: Bears cut Taylor Gabriel, Prince Amukamara

Published: Feb 21, 2020 at 08:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Like an indulgent diner unbuckles his belt after Thanksgiving dinner, the Bears can finally breathe a little.

Chicago released wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and cornerback Prince Amukamara, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

The team later confirmed the roster moves.

Releasing Gabriel and Amukamara clears the Bears of $16.5 million in cap space while leaving them with just $3 million in dead cap, producing a net savings of $13.5 million. Chicago started Friday with all of $5.5 million in space, so the $13.5 million picked up Friday is akin to switching from snug-fitting dress slacks to sweatpants.

Amukamara started 42 of the 44 games he played as a Bear from 2017-2019, recording three interceptions (all in 2018). As the eighth-highest cap number on Chicago's roster, the Bears are going younger at the position and saving much-needed cap space by releasing the 30-year-old.

Gabriel spent two seasons in Chicago after signing a four-year deal in 2018, catching 96 passes for 1,041 yards and six touchdowns over the two campaigns. His 2019 season lasted just nine games due to two concussions suffered during the year. With Riley Ridley on the roster and a loaded receiver class coming in April, Chicago decided it was best to save money by cutting ties with the receiver.

Elsewhere in transactional news:

»The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have picked up the options on receiver Chris Conley and safety Jarrod Wilson. Conley's option runs through 2020, while Wilson's runs through 2021.

Conley caught 47 passes for a career-high 775 yards and five touchdowns in his first season in Jacksonville, serving as a valuable target for both Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew. Wilson had the best season of his career as well, recording 79 tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions and one forced fumble in his first full campaign as a starter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles making progress on deal to bring DL Fletcher Cox back

Released by Philadelphia in a cost-saving cut, Cox and the Eagles have made progress on a deal to bring the defensive lineman back, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday evening -- hours after news of Cox's release. 
news

Packers trading Davante Adams to Raiders; WR signing 5-year, $141.25M deal

Star receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿ is being traded from the Packers to the Raiders in exchange for a first-round pick, potentially more picks and a player, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Adams will also get a new five-year, $141.25 million contract. 
news

Eagles release veteran defensive lineman Fletcher Cox in cost-saving move

Defensive lineman ﻿Fletcher Cox﻿ has been released by the Philadelphia Eagles following a decade with the team, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Rams signing WR Allen Robinson to three-year, $46.5M deal

﻿Allen Robinson﻿, the top receiver available in free agency, is signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a three-year, $46.5 million deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Browns' Baker Mayfield requests trade; Cleveland has no plans to trade QB

Browns quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ has requested a trade out of Cleveland. Mayfield's request comes after the Browns made a trade offer to the Houston Texans for ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿.
news

Za'Darius Smith no longer signing with Ravens, remains a free agent

Za'Darius Smith isn't headed back to Baltimore, after all. The veteran pass rusher is no longer signing with the Ravens and remains a free agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
news

Mitchell Trubisky looking forward to earning starting QB job with Steelers: 'You expect competition'

﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ joins the Steelers with a chance to win a starting job and rehab his career. "This is definitely where I wanted to be," Trubisky said Thursday during his introductory press conference.
news

Cowboys releasing offensive lineman La'el Collins; Bengals visit to come

Dallas is releasing offensive lineman ﻿La'el Collins﻿ on Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported. Collins had spent the entirety of his seven-year career in Dallas.
news

New Commanders QB Carson Wentz says he was 'surprised' at how his time ended with Colts

Change is becoming the norm for Carson Wentz as he embarks on playing for his third team in as many years, but he admitted he was "definitely surprised" to be traded for a second year in a row. 
news

Bills release WR Cole Beasley after three seasons

Buffalo released veteran wide receiver ﻿Cole Beasley﻿, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. The team soon announced the news. The Bills had allowed Beasley to seek a trade earlier this offseason.
news

Panthers, Browns out of running for Deshaun Watson trade; CLE still sees Baker Mayfield as QB of future

The Cleveland Browns won't be trading for Deshaun Watson and will attempt to mend the fences with quarterback Baker Mayfield. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that the Browns have been informed they're out of the running for Watson.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 17

The Commanders are filling the hole on the interior of the offensive line with an experienced guard in Andrew Norwell. Keep track of all the latest signings and cuts from around the league Thursday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW