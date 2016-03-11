Roundup: Amukamara signs 1-year deal with Jags

Amukamara, who was ranked No. 20 on the top 99 available free agents, hit the free agent market after five seasons with the New York Giants.
This is a nice, inexpensive deal for Jags general manager David Caldwell, who continues to his defensive haul in free agency. The team signed defensive lineman Malik Jackson and safety Tashaun Gipson earlier this week.
Amukamara has seven career interceptions.
Here's other transactions we're tracking on Friday:
- Morris Claiborne will resign with the Cowboys on a one-year deal, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the contract.
- The Bucs continued to re-tool their defense, adding pass rusher Robert Ayers. The former Giant agreed to a three-year deal worth $21 million with $10.5 million in guarantees, per Rapoport.
- Defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins and the Jets are working on a three-year deal ($2 million per year), a source told Rapoport. The deal has not been finalized, the source told Rapoport.
- The Niners re-signed kicker Phil Dawson to a one-year, $3.1 million deal, fully guaranteed, Rapoport reports.
- Former Saints safety Rafael Bush signed a one-year deal with the Lions, the team announced. Rapoport reports it's worth up to $2.4 million.