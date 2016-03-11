Around the NFL

Roundup: Amukamara signs 1-year deal with Jags

Published: Mar 11, 2016 at 08:48 AM

Prince Amukamara is headed to Jacksonville.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the cornerback will sign a one-year deal with the Jaguars, according to a source informed of the contract. The Jaguars later announced Amukamara signed the deal.

Amukamara, who was ranked No. 20 on the top 99 available free agents, hit the free agent market after five seasons with the New York Giants.

This is a nice, inexpensive deal for Jags general manager David Caldwell, who continues to his defensive haul in free agency. The team signed defensive lineman Malik Jackson and safety Tashaun Gipson earlier this week.

Amukamara has seven career interceptions.

Here's other transactions we're tracking on Friday:

  1. Morris Claiborne will resign with the Cowboys on a one-year deal, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the contract.
  1. The Buccaneers have agreed to terms with cornerback Brent Grimes, the team announced Friday.
  1. The Browns announced Friday they've released quarterback Johnny Manziel
  1. The Bucs continued to re-tool their defense, adding pass rusher Robert Ayers. The former Giant agreed to a three-year deal worth $21 million with $10.5 million in guarantees, per Rapoport.
  1. Jon Ryan re-signed with the Seahawks. Rapoport reports Seattle locked up Ryan to a four-year, $10 million deal, per a source informed.
  1. Defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins and the Jets are working on a three-year deal ($2 million per year), a source told Rapoport. The deal has not been finalized, the source told Rapoport.
  1. The Raiders released linebacker Curtis Lofton, the team announced Friday.
  1. The Redskins announced Friday they have re-signed tight end Logan Paulsen.
  1. Quarterback Scott Tolzien has agreed to terms with the Colts, Jim Irsay announced on Twitter.
  1. The Niners re-signed kicker Phil Dawson to a one-year, $3.1 million deal, fully guaranteed, Rapoport reports.
  1. Former Saints safety Rafael Bush signed a one-year deal with the Lions, the team announced. Rapoport reports it's worth up to $2.4 million.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

