Around the NFL

Roundup: Alvin Kamara (ankle) to be limited this week

Published: Oct 15, 2019 at 03:57 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Freddie Kitchens told the media on Tuesday that he had no doubt that Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (hip) would be ready to go when the team returns from its bye week to play against the host Patriots on Oct. 27.

Mayfield briefly left for the locker room during Cleveland's loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, but gutted it out and returned in the losing cause.

Since coming off the bench in Week 3 of his rookie year last season, Mayfield hasn't missed a start, racking up 19 in a row.

Here is other news we're monitoring on Tuesday:

  1. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is dealing with an ankle injury that NFL Network's Tom Pelissero describes as a "high ankle-type" issue. He is expected to limit him in practice this week. Kamara still believes he has a shot to play this weekend vs. the Bears, but this will be a situation to monitor.

Kamara's ankle issue first popped up last week, as he was limited in practice in Thursday and sat out Friday's session before suffering his worst outing of the season against the Jaguars since Week 2.

  1. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a substantial loss to their front seven when it was announced that defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford will have season-ending hip surgery.

Crawford returned to play the past two weeks for the Cowboys after missing contests against the Dolphins and Saints.

  1. The New England Patriots are signing former Giants and Jets tight end Eric Tomlinson following an injury to tight end Matt LaCosse (knee), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team officially re-signed Benjamin Watson, Rapoport reports.

Patriots first-round wide receiver N'Keal Harry returned to the practice field for the first time since he was placed on injured reserve before Week 1 with an ankle injury. Harry is eligible to make his regular-season debut Week 9 against the Ravens.

In other Pats news, wideout Josh Gordon (knee) was not seen at the start of practice, per ESPN.com, while safety Patrick Chung (chest), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (shoulder) and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) were present during the open media portion.

The Patriots also might be in the market for a new kicker, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

  1. The Baltimore Ravens announced that they have placed safety DeShon Elliott on injured reserve and, in a corresponding move, signed safety Bennett Jackson to the 53-man roster. Elliott (knee) played in all six games for Baltimore.
  1. Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller, who has started four of six games, suffered what is believed to be a slight fracture after leaving the game against the Texans with a thumb injury, Rapoport reported.
  1. Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) was a full participant at practice.
  1. The Pittsburgh Steelers officially have placed defensive end Stephon Tuitt on the reserve/injured list and signed defensive endL.T. Walton, the team announced.
  1. Connor Barwin, who played 10 NFL seasons as a linebacker/defensive end with the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, L.A. Rams and New York Giants, announced his retirement on Instagram on Monday. "I'm excited to say I'm moving on to the next chapter of my life," Barwin wrote in part. "To my coaches, teammates, fans, and family -- thank you all!"

Barwin most recently played in 2018 with the Giants. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014 with the Eagles, tallying career-highs of 64 tackles and 14.5 sacks. That season was one of six in a row in which he started and played all 16 games. He ended his career with 56.5 sacks, 124 quarterback hits and 368 tackles.

  1. Having been out since a Week 3 loss against the Patriots, Jets starting guard Kelechi Osemele is having surgery to repair his shoulder, Rapoport reported Tuesday. With Osemele injured, Alex Lewis has filled in and done well at left guard.

The Jets announced they have signed defensive back Blake Countess and waived DB Arthur Maulet. Countess, a four-year pro, previously played from 2016-2018 for the Rams. New York also signed defensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi to the practice squad.

  1. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson is expected to miss at least a few weeks because of a shoulder injury, per Pelissero. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick will also miss time due to a knee injury, Pelissero adds.
  1. The San Francisco 49ers worked out a number of receivers Tuesday including former RavensJaylen Smith and Jordan Lasley, while Deontay Burnett was added to the practice squad, per Pelissero.
  1. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived linebacker Devante Bond and receiver Bobo Wilson, the team announced Tuesday.
  1. The Washington Redskins placed tight end Jerome Cunningham on injured reserve and signed fullback Michael Burton.

The Redskins also worked out free agent RB Josh Ferguson with Chris Thompson dealing with a mild case of turf toe, per Pelissero.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer: 'I refuse to believe we're far off' 

The Jaguars' play has improved of late, and that is giving first-year head coach Urban Meyer reasons for optimism in Jacksonville.
news

Mac Jones: Patriots 'confident' and 'know what the formula is' for winning games

The New England Patriots are on a four-game winning streak heading into "Thursday Night Football" this week. Rookie QB Mac Jones spoke Monday on the team's growing confidence.
news

Green Bay Packers selling stock for sixth time in franchise's history

For the first time in 10 years, the Green Bay Packers issued a stock offering Tuesday that will fund ongoing Lambeau Field projects.
news

Eagles' thriving ground game helping second-year QB Jalen Hurts evolve 

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive has steadily improved throughout the past few weeks thanks to a thriving ground game that has done wonders for QB Jalen Hurts.
news

Niners receiver Deebo Samuel goes off against Rams once again 

Third-year pro Deebo Samuel caught five passes for 97 yards, rushed for another 36 and scored two touchdowns in the San Francisco 49ers' 31-10 rout of the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.
news

Rams HC Sean McVay on upset loss to 49ers: 'This was a humbling night'

While the Rams were ready to roll out the red carpet for two debuting stars, the underdog 49ers were hardly ready to roll over and showed it with a physical, run-based attack from the start that led them to a 31-10 upset. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from 49ers' win over Rams on Monday night

While the Rams had two new stars make their debuts, it was the 49ers who owned Monday night. Buoyed by early takeaways and an impressive rushing attack, San Francisco upset Los Angeles.
news

Week 10 Monday night inactives: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Von Miller, Odell Beckham active for Rams vs. 49ers

Pass rusher Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham are each active and set to make their Rams debuts on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on officials in shutout loss: 'They were a huge part of the game'

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll took particular objection with the officiating during his team's 17-0 loss to Green Bay on Sunday. 
news

Vic Fangio on Teddy Bridgewater-Darius Slay sequence: 'I would like to see Teddy at least make a play'

Teddy Bridgewater's Week 10 business decision has drawn the ire of Broncos fans and media pundits alike. On Monday, Vic Fangio expressed his opinion on the QB's actions.
news

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson could miss 'TNF' due to sprained ankle

Less than a day removed from enduring their worst loss of the season, the Falcons could find themselves without one of its best players on a short week.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW