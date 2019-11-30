Roundup: Adam Thielen questionable for Monday

Apparently, Adam Thielen's status for Monday night is still up in the air.
The team also ruled that linebacker Ben Gedeon is out with a concussion and safety Harrison Smith (hamstring) is questionable.
Here is other news from Saturday:
»Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (core) is "fine" and "should be ready to go" on Monday night against the Vikings. Carroll also said that defensive tackle Jarran Reed (ankle) is planning to play; both had been listed as questionable. In regards to injured linebacker Mychal Kendricks, Caroll stated that Kendrick's hamstring tightened up this week in practice, causing him to be held him out of today's practice. His status will be a game-time decision.
Clowney later told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who noted that Clowney said he feels a lot better than last week, that he'll let coaches make the call on how much he plays. "But when I get out there, I'm looking to play, not just be held back," Clowney said.
According to Pelissero, Clowney also said he told Dr. William Meyers he thinks he can get through the rest of the season without surgery and that the injury isn't as bad as his rookie year. "It's just something I have to maintain and manage throughout the rest of the season, but I need to be here playing right now," he said.
»Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Steelers due to a coach's decision. When the teams first met, Randall was ejected followed a helmet-to-helmet hit on Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson.
»A shoulder injury will keep running back Jordan Howard sidelined once again for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Howard, who was limited all week in practice, has not played since Week 9 against his former team, the Chicago Bears.
Tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring) is questionable for the game, but the Eagles announced they promoted tight end Josh Perkins from the practice squad on Saturday. Cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc has also been activated from the reserve/injured list, while defensive tackle Albert Huggins has been waived.
»The New England Patriots will be without cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) for Sunday night's game against the Houston Texans as the team announced he was out on Saturday. McCourty missed the Patriots' previous game, as well. Defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head) has also been downgraded to out.
» The Houston Texans have placed G/T Tytus Howard on the Reserve/Injured list. In a corresponding move, the team signed NT Eddie Vanderdoes to the active roster from the practice squad.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that Howard has been dealing with a torn meniscus for some time.
»*Jeff Driskel*'s run as starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions has come to an end, as the team announced Saturday it has placed him on injured reserve. Driskel is suffering from a hamstring injury. Driskel, who was replacing the still-sidelined Matthew Stafford (back), was replaced by David Blough, who started Thursday against the Bears.
»The Cincinnati Bengals waived former first-round pick Andre Smith, an offensive tackle, and announced the signing of tight end Mason Schreck off the practice squad.
»The New York Giants announced on Saturday that they placed long snapper Zak DeOssie on injured reserve and that long snapper Colin Holba has been signed off the practice squad.
»The Miami Dolphins promoted rookie safety Montre Hartage to the 53-man roster and waived cornerback Xavier Crawford.
»The Washington Redskins have promoted outside linebacker Chris Odom, a former Alliance of American Football player, to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
»In addition to the activation of safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips from the reserve/injured list, the Los Angeles Chargers also promoted wide receiver Jalen Guyton to the active roster. Wide receiver Geremy Davis was placed on injured reserve and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill and safety Shalom Luani were waived.
»The Jacksonville Jaguars activated linebacker Jake Ryan from the reserve/non-football injury list to the active roster and waived running back Tyler Ervin.
»The Chicago Bears are signing offensive lineman Corey Levin off the Broncos practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported per a source. The Bears later confirmed the signing. Chicago also announced it has placed tight end Adam Shaheen and defensive back Sherrick McManis on injured reserve, while signing tight end Eric Sauerbert to the active roster.
»Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ola Adeniyi was fined $56,156 for unnecessary roughness -- lowering the head to initiate contact on a kickoff in last week's win over the Bengals -- Pelissero reported. Pelissero added that Adeniyi previously was fined $28,075 for doing the same thing on a punt last week, a play that left him with a concussion.
»New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was fined $38,602 total for two unnecessary roughness infractions against the Panthers, Pelissero reported.
»Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was fined $10,527 for taunting during his team's loss to the 49ers, Pelissero reported.
»The Baltimore Ravens signed guard Parker Ehinger to the active roster and waived center Jake Brendel, the team announced on Saturday.