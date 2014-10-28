Roundup: Aaron Rodgers' hamstring not a concern

Aaron Rodgerswasn't the same after tweaking his hamstring during Sunday night's 44-23 loss to the Saints, but Packers coach Mike McCarthy says the injury won't be an issue going forward.
"So far, so good I would say is how we're looking at it," McCarthy told reporters on Monday, per the Green Bay Press Gazette.
Rodgers ripped off a season-high 418 passing yards and ran for a 14-yard score late in the loss to New Orleans. He wasn't hobbled, but offensive coordinator Tom Clements acknowledged the team "stayed away from designed quarterback movement plays," although "he still moved around fairly well."
It appears the Green Bay faithful can rest easy.
Here's who else Around The NFL is tracking in this Tuesday edition of the injury roundup:
- Lions wideout Calvin Johnson said Tuesday that he "definitely expects to play" after the Lions' Week 9 bye.
- Running back DeAngelo Williams (ankle), who has missed the last four starts, took first-team snaps in practice, per ESPN.com's David Newton. Panthers coach Ron Rivera said that Williams "looked good" and will start Thursday against the Saints, via NFL Media's Jeff Darlington. The team also announced that it placed linebacker Chase Blackburn (knee) on season-ending injured reserve.
- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (toe) told NFL Media's Stacey Dales that he was "80 percent" certain he would return to the lineup next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (hernia) has been missing since undergoing surgery after Week 3, and right guard Todd Herremans (biceps) missed some snaps late in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. Both lined up with the first team Tuesday, per CSN Philly.
Herremans reportedly tore his left biceps -- typically a season-ending injury -- but will attempt to play this weekend, according to Philly.com.
Running back Darren Sproles (MCL), who was inactive last week, was a full practice participant, though he won't know how ready he will be for Sunday until he gets a few more sessions under his belt, according to the Philadelphia Daily News.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 8 game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.