Around the NFL

Roundup: Aaron Rodgers' hamstring not a concern

Published: Oct 28, 2014 at 06:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Aaron Rodgerswasn't the same after tweaking his hamstring during Sunday night's 44-23 loss to the Saints, but Packers coach Mike McCarthy says the injury won't be an issue going forward.

"So far, so good I would say is how we're looking at it," McCarthy told reporters on Monday, per the Green Bay Press Gazette.

Aaron Rodgers

The coach didn't speak with Rodgers on Monday, but said Green Bay's medical staff feels "very confident" with their All-Pro quarterback's status, especially with a bye in Week 9. The Packers next play at home in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football against the Bears.

Rodgers ripped off a season-high 418 passing yards and ran for a 14-yard score late in the loss to New Orleans. He wasn't hobbled, but offensive coordinator Tom Clements acknowledged the team "stayed away from designed quarterback movement plays," although "he still moved around fairly well."

It appears the Green Bay faithful can rest easy.

Here's who else Around The NFL is tracking in this Tuesday edition of the injury roundup:

  1. Lions wideout Calvin Johnson said Tuesday that he "definitely expects to play" after the Lions' Week 9 bye.
  1. Running back DeAngelo Williams (ankle), who has missed the last four starts, took first-team snaps in practice, per ESPN.com's David Newton. Panthers coach Ron Rivera said that Williams "looked good" and will start Thursday against the Saints, via NFL Media's Jeff Darlington. The team also announced that it placed linebacker Chase Blackburn (knee) on season-ending injured reserve.
  1. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (toe) told NFL Media's Stacey Dales that he was "80 percent" certain he would return to the lineup next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
  1. Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (hernia) has been missing since undergoing surgery after Week 3, and right guard Todd Herremans (biceps) missed some snaps late in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. Both lined up with the first team Tuesday, per CSN Philly.

Herremans reportedly tore his left biceps -- typically a season-ending injury -- but will attempt to play this weekend, according to Philly.com.

Running back Darren Sproles (MCL), who was inactive last week, was a full practice participant, though he won't know how ready he will be for Sunday until he gets a few more sessions under his belt, according to the Philadelphia Daily News.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 8 game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers QB Trey Lance after loss to Bears: 'I have a lot of stuff to clean up'

The Trey Lance Era in San Francisco got off to a rough start Sunday in a 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. Lance told reporters after the game that he has "a lot of stuff to clean up, for sure."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 1 action.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones suffers back injury in loss to Dolphins

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones injured his back during Sunday's 20-7 season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins, the team announced. Jones was not made available to the media after the game.

news

Steelers fear T.J. Watt suffered torn pectoral muscle in overtime win over Bengals

The Steelers fear that star pass rusher T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the fourth quarter of their 23-20 win over the Bengals on Sunday, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 1 Sunday.

news

NFL community pays tribute to 9/11 on social media

America will never forget. On the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, NFL teams paid their respects on social media. Here's a roundup of their tributes.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 1 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Niners TE George Kittle (groin) inactive for season opener vs. Bears

George Kittle missed each of the 49ers' practices this past week and he'll miss the season opener, as well. Kittle, who's dealing with a groin injury, is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the host Bears.

news

Matt Patricia expected to be Patriots' offensive play-caller vs. Dolphins

Matt Patricia, whose official title with the Patriots is senior football advisor, is expected to be their play-caller on offense against the Dolphins on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning.

news

Injury roundup: Saints WR Michael Thomas active vs. Falcons; three Packers starters down?

Saints WR Michael Thomas is officially active for Sunday's season opener while 49ers TE George Kittle is officially inactive for Sunday against the Bears. Read here for more injury updates ahead of Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Le'Veon Bell KO's Adrian Peterson in exhibition boxing match between former All-Pro backs

Le'Veon Bell connected with a crushing overhand right to stop Adrian Peterson via technical knockout in the fifth round of a heavyweight exhibition boxing bout on the Social Gloves 2 card at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

news

Quenton Nelson, Colts agree to terms on four-year, $80M contract extension

Offensive lineman Quenton Nelson and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension worth $80 million, including $60 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE