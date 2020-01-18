Around the NFL

Roundup: 49ers DE Nick Bosa fined for hit vs. Vikings

Published: Jan 18, 2020 at 09:34 AM

Nick Bosa has been reprimanded for a hit in the San Francisco 49ers' divisional round game against the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 11.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the star rookie defensive end was fined $28,075 for his blindslide block on Vikings right tackle Brian O'Neill after an interception in the third quarter.

O'Neill left the game to be evaluated for a concussion and did not return.

Bosa was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play.

Here are other fines handed down by the league on Saturday:

»Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons was not fined for unsportsmanlike conduct, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport via an informed source. Ravens guard Marshal Yanda had alleged Simmons spit in his face, but there was no video evidence of the allegation against him.

»The NFL fined Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct, per Pelissero. The action in question? Fisher dumped two beers on himself while celebrating a touchdown last week against the Texans.

The league also fined Chiefs running back Damien Williams $10,527 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he dropped the ball in front of Texans nose tackle Brandon Dunn after scoring a touchdown, according to Pelissero.

