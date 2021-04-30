Round 1 coverage of 2021 NFL Draft delivers second-highest Day 1 ratings

Round 1 coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft set a new ratings benchmark.

Viewers all over the world tuned into Thursday night's proceedings in Cleveland, with an estimated average audience of 12.6 million viewers (TV + Digital) across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes and digital channels. That number is up plus-11 percent compared to Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft (11.4 million).

With 12.6 million viewers, 2021 ranks as the second-highest Day 1 on record, surpassing 2014 (12.4 million) and behind only 2020 (15.5 million).

Digitally, Round 1 delivered an AMA of 598K across NFL O&O, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ABC platforms –- up plus-54 percent vs. 2019 (389K).