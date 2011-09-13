Rough night leads to unemployment for Dolphins CB Sapp

The stiff arm that Wes Welker put on Benny Sapp during a 99-yard touchdown reception might have cost the Miami Dolphins cornerback more than a tackle Monday night.
The Dolphins released Sapp, his agent told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after the cornerback was burned for an NFL-record-tying pass play.
Changes can't be considered a surprise after New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw for a franchise-record 517 yards and four touchdowns against a Dolphins secondary that spoke highly of itself during the preseason.
Sapp wasn't the only defender Brady picked on in the Dolphins' 34-24 loss, but Welker's catch and long run was an embarrassing gaffe that ended any hopes of a Miami comeback.
The Dolphins acquired Sapp, an eighth-year pro, from the Minnesota Vikings last August in exchange for wide receiver Greg Camarillo. Sapp was Miami's nickel back last season, and his departure leaves Nolan Carroll and rookie Jimmy Wilson as the Dolphins' backup cornerbacks.
Starting cornerbacks Vontae Davis and Sean Smith also were repeatedly beaten by Patriots pass catchers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.