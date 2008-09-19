Rotowire: Seahawks DE Jackson is worth picking up off the wire

With Week 2 in the books, here's a batch of defenders to consider snatching up off the wire in IDP leagues.
Chris Gamble, CB, Panthers -- Gamble's production dipped in 2006-07 after a great first two years. He appears to be returning to form in 2008 and has been making plays all over the field. Gamble has recovered a fumble in both of Carolina's two games -- one he returned for a touchdown, is tied for third in the league with four passes defensed and is also one of the league leaders in tackles among cornerbacks with 13.
Kendall Langford, DE, Dolphins -- Langford has gone from third-round pick from a small college to NFL starter. Jason Taylor's departure, along with a strong training camp from the Hampton graduate, vaulted Langford into the role of starting defensive end opposite Vonnie Holliday. The rookie has responded quite nicely, recording a sack in each of his first two career games.
Dhani Jones, LB, Bengals -- Jones is a bigger name, but he's still available in most IDP leagues. Jones, who had a 120 tackles for the Giants in 2003, had 89 tackles last season in nine games for the Bengals. He already has 20 in two weeks and with opposing teams trying to run all over Cincinnati this season, he could reach triple digits.
Lawrence Jackson, DE, Seahawks -- Jackson, one of four USC players chosen in the first round, is another rookie defensive end that has already started to terrorize opposing quarterbacks. Jackson beat out Darryl Tapp in the preseason to start opposite Patrick Kerney and has already capitalized on his opportunity, taking J.T. O'Sullivan down twice last week in Seattle's loss to San Francisco. There should be plenty more to come this season given the attention opposing lines will give to Kerney.
D'Qwell Jackson, LB, Browns -- Jackson already has 18 tackles through two games this season and has the chance to match his 101 tackles from last year. While he isn't utilized too often in blitz packages and isn't likely to haul in more than one or two interceptions, his tackle numbers alone should make him valuable enough to own.
Quintin Mikell, SS, Eagles -- Mikell was a relative unknown defensive back for several years in Philadelphia before making 11 starts in 2007. This season, he's the unquestioned starter at strong safety opposite Brian Dawkins and has already begun to produce IDP-worthy stats, compiling 15 tackles through two games to go along with a sack in Week 1.
Greg White, DE, Buccaneers -- Tampa Bay certainly likes what they have in White, having signed him this week to a new three-year deal, and you should like him too. White only plays on passing downs as a sub for Kevin Carter, so the tackle numbers will remain low, but he already has 2.5 sacks this season after surprising many with eight last year. He was in Matt Ryan's face in Week 3 and certainly has a chance to reach a double-digit sack total this season.