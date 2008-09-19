Rotowire: Seahawks DE Jackson is worth picking up off the wire

Greg White, DE, Buccaneers -- Tampa Bay certainly likes what they have in White, having signed him this week to a new three-year deal, and you should like him too. White only plays on passing downs as a sub for Kevin Carter, so the tackle numbers will remain low, but he already has 2.5 sacks this season after surprising many with eight last year. He was in Matt Ryan's face in Week 3 and certainly has a chance to reach a double-digit sack total this season.