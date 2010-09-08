RotoExperts: Vikings vs. Saints fantasy preview

Vikings vs. Saints
The Vikings may elect to run the ball more often this season, and look for them to utilize both Adrian Peterson and possibly Toby Gerhart in an effort to control the clock as much as possible.
The opportunistic Saints defense may try to pry the ball loose from Peterson, but he has been working on his fumbling issues and should roll past the 100-yard mark with minimal concern.
Gerhart may become useful to the Vikings very early in the season if a knee injury does not hold him back, and could steal some goal-line chances right away, so scout him as a possible add if available in your league.
The Saints may have problems bringing pressure on Brett Favre, so the QB is a solid starting option.
Percy Harvin may offer only limited production against underrated CB Jabari Greer, and Bernard Berrian does not look sharp heading into 2010 if the preseason is any indication.
Visanthe Shiancoe is a good bet for underneath and seam catches, and Greg Camarillo is a nice larger league choice.
Pierre Thomas could have to fight hard for yardage against a strong defensive front, but Reggie Bush will operate successfully in space and will be a goal-line option, so don't hesitate to use him as a flex option.
Drew Brees will focus on attacking the Minnesota safeties, and will use both Marques Colston and Jeremy Shockey as he coasts to another successful outing.
Colston is a top option to score, and Shockey will be a playmaker this week.
Robert Meachem will also be very useful as Brees spreads the ball around well, and Devery Henderson is a viable option in larger leagues for a deep ball or two.