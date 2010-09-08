RotoExperts: Vikings vs. Saints fantasy preview

Published: Sep 08, 2010 at 11:44 AM

Vikings vs. Saints

The Vikings may elect to run the ball more often this season, and look for them to utilize both Adrian Peterson and possibly Toby Gerhart in an effort to control the clock as much as possible.

The opportunistic Saints defense may try to pry the ball loose from Peterson, but he has been working on his fumbling issues and should roll past the 100-yard mark with minimal concern.

Gerhart may become useful to the Vikings very early in the season if a knee injury does not hold him back, and could steal some goal-line chances right away, so scout him as a possible add if available in your league.

The Saints may have problems bringing pressure on Brett Favre, so the QB is a solid starting option.

Percy Harvin may offer only limited production against underrated CB Jabari Greer, and Bernard Berrian does not look sharp heading into 2010 if the preseason is any indication.

Visanthe Shiancoe is a good bet for underneath and seam catches, and Greg Camarillo is a nice larger league choice.

Pierre Thomas could have to fight hard for yardage against a strong defensive front, but Reggie Bush will operate successfully in space and will be a goal-line option, so don't hesitate to use him as a flex option.

Drew Brees will focus on attacking the Minnesota safeties, and will use both Marques Colston and Jeremy Shockey as he coasts to another successful outing.

Colston is a top option to score, and Shockey will be a playmaker this week.

Robert Meachem will also be very useful as Brees spreads the ball around well, and Devery Henderson is a viable option in larger leagues for a deep ball or two.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Season: One rookie who could significantly impact each division race

On the eve of the 2022 NFL season, which newbies are poised to immediately impact the playoff picture? Bucky Brooks identifies one rookie who could define each division race.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett 'just focused on getting better,' not QB1 announcement

If Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett knows whether it'll be him or Mitchell Trubisky starting under center in Week 1 against the Bengals, he isn't saying -- and isn't particularly worried about it at this point.

news

Longtime Bears president, CEO Ted Phillips announces he will retire after 2022 season

Following nearly 40 years with the organization and 23 in his current roles, Ted Phillips announced Friday he will retire as Chicago Bears team president and chief executive officer following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE