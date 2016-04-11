Roster Reset: Who will rise in mediocre NFC East?

»The question every Cowboys fan wants to know: When will Dallas start to groom a quarterback of the future? Romo has several good years left in him, but Dallas didn't address the horrid depth at quarterback that crippled their season. Kellen Moore is smart and, by all accounts, a nice person, but he's not the answer. Not even close. The question shouldn't be if the Cowboys will draft a quarterback this year, it should be in what round. Given that Jones believes Dallas is a playoff-caliber team with a healthy Romo, it might be hard for the brass to justify using the No. 4 overall pick on a player who will be a backup for the next few years.