Roster Reset: New England Patriots still reign AFC East

Why the King stays the King: On the chessboard of football, the quarterback plays the role of the queen, steering the attack and destroying opposing defenses. While New England's divisional foes loaded up on rooks, bishops and pawns, they added no queens. The Pats remain the only team in the division with a difference-maker at the most important position in football, and one who can still poke holes in the stingiest of defenses regardless of the weapons around him.