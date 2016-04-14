Around the NFL

Roster Reset: 'Hawks, Cards still rule NFC West

Published: Apr 14, 2016 at 01:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

When Around The NFLranked all eight divisions from top to bottom, the NFC West was booted out of the top spot it held for years by the rugged AFC North. With the 49ers spiraling to earth last season, the West shapes up as a front-loaded operation with a pair of Super Bowl threats in the Cardinals and Seahawks.

Arizona came within a game of Super Bowl 50, while Seattle looked like the conference's best squad for stretches of 2015. There's no reason to believe either franchise will take a step back this year, with Arizona's Bruce Arians and Seattle's Pete Carroll serving as two of the NFL's best coaches.

The Rams moved West and -- on Thursday -- pulled off a massive trade for the No. 1 pick in the draft. They'll use that selection on a quarterback to pair with their talented defense. In San Francisco, the Niners might house the NFL's second-worst roster outside of Cleveland, but the presence of Chip Kelly at least makes them intriguing.

Our Roster Reset series examines the state of each NFL team leading up to the 2016 NFL Draft.

Arizona Cardinals

What's changed?

Coming within a game of Super Bowl 50, the Cardinals aren't about to shake up one of the NFL's top rosters. Still, they addressed their biggest need -- a game-changing pass rusher -- by trading for New England's Chandler Jones.

That swap sent guard Jonathan Cooper back to the Patriots, highlighting an offensive line that also waved farewell to guard Ted Larsen and tackles Bradley Sowell and Bobby Massie. With only bookend Jared Veldheer and left guard Mike Iupati returning, the Cardinals will ponder help up front in the draft.

We expect versatile defensive back Tyrann Mathieu to bounce back from knee surgery, but the Cardinals could use more depth at cornerback and safety. It's also time for Arians to think about drafting Carson Palmer's replacement.

What's next?

» Pay Honey Badger: Coach Bruce Arians has called Tyrann Mathieu his "happiest draft choice," while the versatile defensive back said of the Cardinals: "I think this is the perfect place for me. I wouldn't mind spending the rest of my life here." It's fair to wonder if he'll be the same after two knee operations, but the fast-healing Mathieu has evolved into a face of the franchise. The Cardinals won't let him get away.

» Find Palmer's heir apparent: The Cardinals believe Palmer can play for a couple more seasons at a high level, but it makes sense for Arizona to find another passer to groom after the Logan Thomas experiment bottomed out.

» Add big uglies: The Cooper trade solved the need at pass rusher, but the Cardinals must deepen their front five to keep Palmer upright. It is possible Arizona selects multiple linemen in the draft.

Seattle Seahawks

What's changed?The Seahawks used free agency to re-sign a rash of their own players and add bodies along both lines.

The O-line, specifically, still needs attention. Bradley Sowell and J'Marcus Webb were added at tackle, but Sowell, the former Cardinal, hasn't started a game in three seasons. Center, guard and tackle all need help after Russell Okung, Alvin Bailey and J.R. Sweezy signed elsewhere.

It won't be the same in Seattle without Pro Bowl runner Marshawn Lynch, who announced his retirement during the Super Bowl. The Seahawks might not skip a beat, though, if hard-charging Thomas Rawls returns to form after last year's broken ankle. Anything they get from Christine Michael is a bonus.

What's next?

» Sort out the O-line: As mentioned, the Seahawks have issues up front -- especially at left tackle. We expect the line to be a draft priority, even after Carroll pointed to third-year tackle Garry Gilliam, saying: "I think we're in good shape." Try telling that to NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah, who pegged Ohio State's Taylor Decker to Seattle in his latest mock draft.

» Contract time: After wideout Jermaine Kearse signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the 'Hawks, could fellow receiver Doug Baldwin be next? While contract-hungry veterans Kam Chancellor and Michael Bennett are under lock and key for two more seasons, Baldwin becomes a free agent in 2017.

» More cornerbacks:Richard Sherman remains one of the league's premier cover men, but the Seahawks could use additional depth beyond Jeremy Lane and DeShawn Shead. No team does a better job of developing their secondary.

Los Angeles Rams

What's changed? Minutes after publishing this post, the Rams engineered a massive trade for Tennessee's No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The deal changes everything we thought about this franchise.

Months of fluffy praise for quarterback Case Keenum amounted to nothing but noise. The Rams -- now entrenched in Los Angeles -- will take either North Dakota State's Carson Wentz or Cal's Jared Goff. Whichever passer they pick will join a team laced with a star running back in Todd Gurley and a rough-and-tumble defense. Los Angeles also created salary-cap room by releasing a fleet of well-known veterans in Chris Long, James Laurinaitis and Nick Fairley.

Losing pass-catching tight end Jared Cook, though, makes finding playmakers a priority on offense. On defense, the departure of cornerback Janoris Jenkins doesn't help a secondary that also needs a safety after losing Rodney McLeod.

What's next?

» Add weapons on offense:Tavon Austin came on strong last season, but the Rams still need more wideouts and a pass-catching tight end. Gurley can't save the world by himself.

» Restock at safety: With Mark Barron shifting to linebacker, the Rams need to find a safety to play across from T.J. McDonald.

San Francisco 49ers

What's changed?

For starters, coach Jim Tomsula was dumped in favor of Chip Kelly, who was dumped by an Eagles franchise now working overtime to erase any memory of the man.

Kelly landed in San Francisco amid reports he was fascinated with Colin Kaepernick, but the quarterback quickly asked for a trade out of town. With nobody biting, there's a chance Kaepernick will remain by the Bay to battle it out with Blaine Gabbert -- and perhaps a rookie.

The Niners have been quiet otherwise, re-signing kicker Phil Dawson and adding guard Zane Beadles in free agency to make up for the loss of Alex Boone. General manager Trent Baalke wants to rebuild this team through the draft.

What's next?

» Finding a new franchise QB: The presence of Kaepernick shouldn't stop the Niners from thinking about drafting a passer if one of the top quarterbacks falls to No. 7. Why not? Expecting too much from the Kaepernick-Gabbert duo is a mistake.

» Chip's second chance: Kelly flamed out hard in Philly, but the Niners represent a new shot for the coach to prove that his high-speed offense can shine at the NFL level. It's also an opportunity for Kelly to show that he can bring a positive culture to the team after being viewed as poison in Philly.

» Add receivers:Torrey Smith returns to the fold, but San Francisco must land a wideout in the draft if it doesn't re-sign Anquan Boldin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns agree to trade for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper; Jarvis Landry granted permission to seek deal

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire Cowboys wide receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick and a swap of sixth-rounders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Terron Armstead not closing door on NOLA return; 'I don't want to rule out the Saints'

With Saints general manager Mickey Loomis' propensity for working wonders with the salary cap and Terron Armstead's love for the franchise, the top tackle in free agency believes there's still a shot he'll stay put with the team that drafted him in 2013.
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Saturday, March 12

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Saints restructured the contract of star cornerback Marshon Lattimore to create $18.45 million in salary-cap space. 
news

Soon-to-be free agent Chandler Jones aiming to land with team 'that maximizes my talents'

With a Super Bowl win and big money in his back pocket, pass rusher Chandler Jones is aiming to find the best scheme and fit for him when he hits free agency. 
news

Bills punter Matt Haack signs revised contract

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Haack has signed a revised contract, reducing his pay to $1.135 million in 2022 and voiding the last year of his contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
news

Falcons restructure QB Matt Ryan's contract to free up $12M worth of cap space

The Falcons have restructured Matt Ryan's contract to create $12 million in salary cap space ahead of the start of the new league year on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday evening. 
news

Grand jury declines to indict Texans QB Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct

A Harris County (Texas) grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions.
news

Cowboys release K Greg Zuerlein, waive/injured TE Blake Jarwin

Ahead of the new league year, the Cowboys have released kicker Greg Zuerlein and tight end Blake Jarwin in salary cap cost-saving moves.
news

Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to four-year, $98.98M extension

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday that DE Maxx Crosby and the Raiders agreed to a four-year, $98.98 million extension. The team announced it had signed Crosby to a multiyear extension shortly thereafter. 
news

Browns center JC Tretter elected to second term as NFLPA president

Browns center JC Tretter was elected by the board of player representatives as the NFLPA's next president.
news

Eagles make Jason Kelce highest-paid center in NFL on 1-year, $14M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Jason Kelce agreed to a one-year contract that is worth essentially $14 million -- a figure that will make Kelce the highest-paid center in the NFL on an annual basis.
news

Bears releasing RB Tarik Cohen, DL Eddie Goldman

The Chicago Bears' rebuild continued on Friday with the release of veteran running back Tarik Cohen and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW