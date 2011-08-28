Roster-deep Packers release veteran TE Havner, WR Swain

Notes: Among the key Packers missing Sunday's practice were Finley (ankle), Nelson (bruised knee) and safety Nick Collins (lower back) . ... WR Greg Jennings (bruised knee) returned to practice after missing the game and last Wednesday's practice, and rookie WR Randall Cobb (bruised knees) was back on a somewhat limited basis after going down Aug. 19 against the Arizona Cardinals. ... Three players diagnosed with concussions in camp -- DEs C.J. Wilson and Lawrence Guy and safety Anthony Levine -- remained sidelined. ... Taylor and rookie LB linebacker Ricky Elmore got into one of the few fights in camp during a blocking drill and had to be separated. ... Monday's practice will be the team's final workout in pads, with Tuesday's camp-ending practice scheduled to be in shorts.