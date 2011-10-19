Rosenhaus: T.O. 'ready to rock' after being medically cleared

Published: Oct 19, 2011 at 10:18 AM

Terrell Owens has been medically cleared by his doctors to return to football, the free-agent wide receiver's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Wednesday.

Owens, 37, had surgery in April to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Rosenhaus said a plan is being formulated for Owens, who has been training in California, to hold private workouts for individual teams or to have an open workout for media and teams. Though Rosenhaus wouldn't specify where, the trainer for Carson Palmer told me that Owens had been catching passes and working out with the new Oakland Raiders quarterback at Athletes Performance Inc., in Los Angeles.

"I just watched him work out. He's great. He's ready to rock," Rosenhaus said of Owens. "He's been cleared, and we don't anticipate him having any problems being medically cleared by teams."

Owens, a 15-year NFL veteran, spent last season in Cincinnati, where he had 983 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Interest in Owens might be limited, although injuries and the need to spice up offenses could open up opportunities for the six-time Pro Bowl receiver. Tennessee Titans coach Mike Munchak said Tuesday that his team would consider signing Owens if he's healthy.

Rosenhaus said he hasn't discussed with Owens a report that the receiver recently was hospitalized, adding that it's a "non-issue."

