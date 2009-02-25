Rosenfels not a fantasy starter with Vikes; Broncos RBs in question

M.F.:Bengals coach Marvin Lewis told the team's official website losing both Houshmandzadeh and Johnson is a scenario he "didn't think" would exist. While it's true that the former does seem to have one foot out the door, there have been reports that the team will look to keep him. If I had to guess, I'd say Houshmandzadeh's top suitors will be the 49ers, Eagles, Giants and Titans. If we assume that he's gone and the Bengals retain Johnson, I still see Palmer as a borderline No. 1 or 2 fantasy quarterback. Sure, he could be without one of his more reliable and productive options in the pass attack, but Palmer does have two 4,000-yard seasons on his NFL resume. The veteran is also expected to be back to 100 percent after missing much of last season due to elbow problems. I'd look for Palmer to come off the board somewhere in the middle rounds.