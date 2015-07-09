Rose Bowl votes not to be temporary NFL home

The NFL's search for a possible temporary home in the Los Angeles area will no longer include the historic Rose Bowl, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.
The stadium's operations team voted 11-0 in favor of blocking a short-term rental by any NFL team looking to enter the market in 2016 or beyond.
Per NFL Media's Albert Breer and Steve Wyche, some of the other proposed venues include the L.A. Coliseum, Dodger Stadium, Angel Stadium of Anaheim and StubHub Center in Carson.
The league is looking for clarity on the situation before an August owner's meeting, which will focus heavily on developments coming out of the Los Angeles market.
At the moment, any proposed stadium projects would take at least three years to build, thus heightening the importance of an eager and welcoming temporary stadium if the league wants to break into Los Angeles any sooner. Per Breer and Wyche, Rams owner Stan Kroenke's building proposal in Inglewood wouldn't be done until 2018. A Raiders/Chargers project in Carson would not be completed until 2019.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Jason Pierre-Paul's firework incident, and reviews recent 'Making the Leap' candidates. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.