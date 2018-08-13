Around the NFL

Roquan Smith agrees to $18.4M rookie deal with Bears

Published: Aug 13, 2018 at 09:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

The long wait is over for Roquan Smith and the Chicago Bears.

The first-round pick agreed Monday to a $18.4 million contract that includes $11.5 million guaranteed, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Smith will address the media after practice, Rapoport added. Like all rookie deals, the four-year contract includes a team option for a fifth season.

The team confirmed the signing on Tuesday.

Smith is the last of this year's first-rounders to agree to a rookie deal -- a holdup that ultimately kept him out of Chicago's entire training camp and the Bears' first two preseason contests. Bears coach Matt Nagy said last month that the NFL's new helmet rules were "among" the reasons between the prolonged stalemate.

Selected No. 8 overall by the Bears, Smith is expected to slide right into the starting lineup as a sideline-to-sideline tackler for an underrated Chicago defense. Known for his speed and athletic ability, Smith tallied 6.5 sacks and 137 tackles at Georgia last year.

Nagy told reporters Sunday he believes Smith missing camp could have a detrimental effect that lasts into the regular season.

"But I have full confidence in [defensive coordinator] Vic [Fangio] and his staff that, when [Smith] does get here, they'll get him up to speed," Nagy said. "... That's why we all get paid as coaches -- to try to help our players out as much as possible -- and that's kind of where we're at."

With Smith officially joining the team, it remains to be seen when he might make his game debut. Chicago's next preseason game is Saturday at the Denver Broncos.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'very confident' in possibility of returning to Seattle on new deal

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe that he is "very confident" that a new deal will get done to return to Seattle.

news

Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs 'grateful' to have blocked for Tom Brady: 'I hope I made him proud'

Bucs LT Tristan Wirfs gauges the temperature of Tampa Bay's locker room following Tom Brady's retirement this week, saying the team is overall grateful for its time with the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

news

Patriots LB Matt Judon confident Mac Jones will rebound: 'We know what type of player he can be'

As the New England Patriots offense sputtered throughout the 2022 season, the defense often shined. Four-time Pro Bowler Matt Judon is confident the quarterback Mac Jones and the unit will rebound going forward.

news

Niners LT Trent Williams quells retirement talk, says he's coming back 'for sure'

San Francisco 49ers LT Trent Williams cleared up any confusion regarding his future at Saturday's Pro Bowl Games practices, telling NFL.com's Grant Gordon that he'll be back next season and then some.

news

Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer as new offensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have hired veteran coach Brian Schottenheimer as the new offensive coordinator, the team announced Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

LB Roquan Smith 'excited to call' Baltimore home after 'roller-coaster of emotions' leaving Chicago

Ravens LB Roquan Smith admits trade from Bears 'didn't settle in with me for a couple of weeks,' but after finishing off the 2022 season he's now ready to move forward with his new team and a new long-term contract.

news

DE Bradley Chubb's broken hand 'all good' as he aims to improve on 'decent' debut with Dolphins

Feeling more healthy in February than he has in years, Dolphins defensive end Bradley Chubb said this week that he's looking forward to improving upon his self-described 'decent' debut season with Miami.

news

Charge of aggravated menacing against Bengals RB Joe Mixon dismissed

The misdemeanor aggravated menacing charges filed against Bengals running back Joe Mixon were officially dismissed on Friday, but the charges could be refiled.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos request to interview Brian Flores for defensive coordinator job under Sean Payton

With Sean Payton taking over in Denver, the next big question will be who manages the defensive side of the ball. To that end, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Broncos requested to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position.

news

Derek Carr won't extend Feb. 15 trigger date on contract: 'I don't think that would be best for me'

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he won't extend the Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract for the organization.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE