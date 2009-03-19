Rooneys seek investors in order to meet NFL ownership-equity rules

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers president Art Rooney II says he and his father, Dan Rooney, are looking for additional partners in the team.
The Rooneys are seeking investors so they can buy shares from Dan Rooney's brothers, separate the Steelers from the family's gaming interest and satisfy NFL rules regarding ownership equity.
Art Rooney says one potential investor has been approved by the NFL's finance committee, and the others will go before the committee as part of ownership meetings next week in Dana Point, Calif.
Art Rooney isn't saying who the potential investors are, but he said Thursday that one is a "very recognizable name."
Three partners were added last year: Hollywood producer Thomas Tull, Tennessee businessman James Haslam III and the Paul family of Pittsburgh.
