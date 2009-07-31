Rooney takes on new title as Steelers' chairman emeritus

Published: Jul 31, 2009 at 11:39 AM

PITTSBURGH -- This may be as close as Dan Rooney comes to retiring from pro football.

Rooney, named the U.S. ambassador to Ireland earlier this year by President Barack Obama, is now listed as the Pittsburgh Steelers' chairman emeritus -- a title commonly given to an executive who has retired from professional life.

The Steelers did not formally announce the title switch, but club officials confirmed the change Friday as players reported for the first day of training camp.

Rooney, whose family has owned the Steelers since their founding in 1933, was the Steelers' president from 1975 until 2003, when he became team chairman. His son, Art II, who runs the Steelers' on a day-to-day basis, has been the president since 2003.

Dan Rooney is not entirely detached from Steelers business while in Ireland -- he is considered by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to be one of the league's most important figures -- but team publicist Dave Lockett said the title change reflects Rooney's new position. Rooney resigned all of his positions on NFL committees in March to focus on his new job as ambassador, and his last day working at the Steelers' offices was July 20.

"It's a full-time job, an important job," Lockett said. "The title change was made when was appointed as the U.S. ambassador."

Rooney, 77, has been one of pro football's most influential figures since the Steelers won four Super Bowls in six seasons from 1974-79, not long after he took over day-to-day operations from father and team founder Art Rooney.

Dan Rooney has long been involved in NFL labor relations, was largely responsible for ending two labor-related shutdowns, and helped craft the NFL's TV policy. He also pushed for the league to adopt what has become known as the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview minorities for coaching jobs and, now, other key positions.

Rooney was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

No one has succeeded Rooney as the Steelers' chairman. In the team's updated staff directory, the only administrators listed are Dan Rooney, Art Rooney II, vice president Art Rooney Jr. and administration adviser Chuck Noll. Art Rooney Jr., the team's player personnel chief in the 1970s and 1980s and Dan's brother, hasn't been involved in team affairs for 20 years. Noll, who retired as coach after the 1991 season, also has no active role with the team.

Dan Rooney, long involved in U.S.-Irish affairs, was chosen as ambassador in March, six weeks after the Steelers won a record sixth Super Bowl. He is the founder of the American Ireland Fund, an organization that has raised millions to advocate peace and education in Ireland.

An executive or professor who takes the title of emeritus is generally considered to be permanently retired, but Lockett wouldn't go that far in describing Rooney's status. Last month, Dan and Art II finally wrapped up a long-in-the-works transaction in which they gained a 30 percent share of the team by buying shares from other family members.

"Even boxers come back," Lockett said.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Deshaun Watson introduced as Browns quarterback, maintains innocence amid allegations

Browns GM Andrew Berry, coach Kevin Stefanski and QB Deshaun Watson addressed the media on Friday for the first time since Watson was acquired via trade from the Texans. Berry said the team did "as much work as possible" looking into Watson's allegations and character, while Watson maintained his innocence and said, "I don't have any regrets." 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, March 25

Linebacker Jarrad Davis is returning to the team that drafted him in 2017 after the Detroit Lions signed him to a free-agent deal. 
news

Panthers plan to 'add to' quarterback room, haven't received calls about possible trade

Speaking with reporters Friday, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said Sam Darnold is in the "lead" for QB1, the door is open for Cam Newton to return, but the team is definitely looking to add another quarterback. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW