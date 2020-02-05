Around the NFL

Rooney: Steelers 'pretty comfortable' with their QBs

Published: Feb 05, 2020 at 12:57 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Despite having their season turned on its head by Ben Roethlisberger's Week 2 injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed in the playoff hunt until the bitter end and finished with a respectable 8-8 record.

As was to be expected, Big Ben's absence left a big void in the lineup but his rookie understudies, Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges, filled in admirably, starting eight and six games, respectively.

With the new league year set to begin March 18, the time has come for Steelers' management to start deciding what direction they would like to take the team in. Team president Art Rooney II revealed Wednesday that the Steelers do plan to fill some gaps on offense in free agency. Quarterback isn't expected to be one of them.

"We'll be looking for opportunities if we can to add a player we think can help us, whether it's a wide receiver or running back," Rooney said, via the team's website. "I am not sure about quarterback, whether we'll have an opportunity to sign anybody. I think we are pretty comfortable with the people we have on the roster right now in terms of Ben and Mason (Rudolph) and I think we will have Duck (Devlin Hodges) and Paxton Lynch participating and competing in camp and things like that this year."

Both Rudolph and Hodges posted an above 60 percent completion rate but combined for a 18-17 TD-INT ratio and were sacked a combined 30 times. A decent output but far from the type of production a team that was within arm's reach of a playoff berth and is equipped with a top-five defense needs.

It would make sense for the Steelers to at least consider adding a veteran QB should Roethlisberger not be ready by the start of training camp but Rooney's comments indicate the team plans to work with what they have, regardless of where Big Ben is in the rehab process.

Speaking of Roethlisberger's health, Rooney also provided an update on where things currently stand.

"So far, so good as far as Ben's progress," Rooney said. "He is still early in his rehab situation. All of the reports we have been getting have been positive. We look forward to him continuing to improve as we work into the spring here."

Rooney's comments were right on par with those given by coach Mike Tomlin in late December when he told reporters that Ben was "due for an update around the first of February." Roethlisberger underwent right elbow surgery eight days after getting hurt against the Seahawks on Sept. 15.

Having your free agency plans contingent upon the status of a soon-to-be 38-year-old QB fresh off an injury and coming into Year 17 is a risky decision but it's one Pittsburgh seems set on. Early in the season, the rebuild appeared imminent but now it appears Pittsburgh is headed for a re-tool.

"It's a long process. A lot of pieces to the puzzle that we have to look at to get ready for free agency," Rooney said. "We will be working hard on that between now and March 18."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans not tagging OLB Harold Landry, still hoping to work out long-term deal

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Titans will not franchise tag linebacker Harold Landry, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo undergoes successful surgery on throwing shoulder

As the QB carousel sped from 0 to 100 miles per hour Tuesday, another player in the signal-caller market underwent surgery. ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ had successful shoulder surgery on Tuesday and the plan is for him to be throwing well ahead of training camp, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Packers place franchise tag on WR Davante Adams

The Packers are not letting Davante Adams walk in free agency. The chase for a multiyear extension, however, continues. Green Bay on Tuesday placed the franchise tag on arguably the top wideout in football.
news

Buccaneers use franchise tag on WR ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ for second season in a row

As an unpredictable offseason carries on for the Buccaneers, one certainty is that wide receiver ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ will be back with the team in 2022. The Bucs used the franchise tag on Godwin for the second straight year.
news

Russell Wilson trade reaction: NFL community reacts to Seahawks trading star QB to Broncos

The NFL community reacts to the blockbuster trade that sent star QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday.
news

Jaguars franchise tag OT Cam Robinson for second consecutive year

The Jacksonville Jaguars used their franchise tag on offensive tackle Cam Robinson on Tuesday for a second consecutive season.
news

Chargers signing WR Mike Williams to three-year, $60 million contract

The Chargers are signing Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The deal includes $40 million guaranteed at signing, per Rapoport. 
news

Broncos acquiring Seahawks QB Russell Wilson in trade including Drew Lock, multiple picks, players

The Seahawks have agreed in principle on a trade sending nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson to the Broncos for a massive haul that includes multiple first-round draft picks and QB Drew Lock, among other picks and players, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Tuesday, March 8

Wideout Josh Reynolds looked rejuvenated down the stretch in the Motor City. Now he's returning. The Lions signed Reynolds to a two-year deal with a max value of $12 million, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Cowboys restructure Dak Prescott, Zack Martin contracts to create roughly $22M in cap space

The team announced Tuesday it restructured the contracts of quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ and guard ﻿Zack Martin﻿ to clear roughly $22 million in cap space for 2022.
news

NFL community reacts to Aaron Rodgers' return to Packers

After weeks of speculation on what ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ will do next, the NFL community reacts to the four-time MVP's decision on Tuesday to remain with the Packers.
news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers agree to terms on four-year, $200M extension

The Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a four-year, $200 million extension that makes him the highest-paid player on an annual basis in NFL history, Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW