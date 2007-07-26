Rookies Thomas, Wright near contract with Browns

Published: Jul 26, 2007 at 03:15 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) -Browns first-round draft pick Joe Thomas is nearing a deal and his agent is hopeful the offensive tackle will be signed by the start of training camp Friday.

Peter Schaffer represents Thomas, the No. 3 overall pick, as well as the Browns' second-round pick, cornerback Eric Wright.

"We're working feverishly to consummate a deal for Eric Wright and Joe Thomas," Schaffer said Thursday. "The goal is to get both in camp on time for 9 a.m. meetings tomorrow."

The Browns are anticipating that Thomas will make an immediate impact at left tackle on the team's inconsistent and injury-filled offensive line.

Thomas' contract talks were expected to be tricky because the third pick in the past three drafts has been a position player - wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald, Braylon Edwards and quarterback Vince Young - and the Browns are reluctant to give a tackle $15 million or more in guaranteed money.

Wright, who fell to the second round because of off-the-field troubles, also is expected to compete for a starting job in the Browns' secondary.

Only a handful of first-round picks have signed so far. The Browns are also in talks with quarterback Brady Quinn.

The former Notre Dame star slid to No. 22 overall on draft day, but agent Tom Condon is trying to persuade the Browns to pay Quinn like a top 10 pick.

