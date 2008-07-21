Rookies sitting on front line of league's player misconduct war

"People are always looking at you," Thomas said. "In restaurants, at airports, they are watching your swagger. You have to keep that in mind. In this day, money is driving things for our age group. You grow up with no money. You dream of having money. You get money. You want to show it. Celebrate it. Let the good times begin. You are out at the club. Guys know you have the money. And some of them want to take the money from you. Money plays a huge role all around, especially if you never had it. Guys have to realize this is a stepping stone -- not the final act.''