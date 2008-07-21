Rookies sitting on front line of league's player misconduct war

In NFL player conduct, the troubled few continue to engulf the trouble-free many.
It is a distasteful fact that the NFL digests in some way each day, a high price paid for the league's national relevance and global earnings.
"Last year there were 70 to 75 player arrests from a pool of 3,000-or so players who were affiliated with the league in some capacity," said Adolpho Birch, the league's vice president of law and labor policy. Birch also oversees the league's conduct and drug policies.
"Those arrests include everything from speeding violations to domestic violence," Birch said. "This year thus far there have been 48 arrests. We have historically found that these numbers are far less than in the general population. Our numbers are magnified. But we are not resting on that. We understand the nature of our players and our game requires a higher standard. We are constantly evaluating and implementing programs to advise, counsel and assist our players in conduct."
Player conduct was a central theme at the league's annual rookie symposium last week in Carlsbad, Calif.
"We are gathering information on that," Birch said. "We take seriously any kind of situation that arises that does not foster a positive work-force environment."
From substance abuse to gun awareness to avoiding dangerous hanger-ons and beyond, the league featured an array of voices and cautionary tales at the symposium about how suspect conduct can lead to an abrupt end to a career. Or worse.
Tennessee Titans linebacker Keith Bulluck told the players that "the streets welcome everyone" and to stay off of them. Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen reminded them that their popularity comes with a price. One of the most powerful speakers on the subject was receiver Koren Robinson, who is searching for a new NFL chance and team.
Robinson told the players: "I lost a lot of bread. A lot of cake. Two DUIs cost me $40 million. My past is following me. I thought I was Superman. All pride. I learned differently the hard way. You are grown men and you are going to do what you want to do. I could talk until I am blue in the face. You decide. You are in a prestigious ring. Think 5, 10, 15 minutes and 24 hours ahead. If you are not mentally prepared for the lifestyle it will eat you up."
Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher reminded the players that they are under intense scrutiny from the moment they leave a football field until they are in their homes. Even in their homes -- as the recent murder of Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor reminded us -- NFL players can be targets.
Nine days after Mendenhall became the 23rd overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, he was robbed at gunpoint while walking with a friend at 2 a.m. along the Chicago lakeshore.
"I'm in my hometown, I'm just out celebrating quietly the draft and the Steelers and one of the greatest things that has happened in my life, I'm doing something I normally would do at home, and the robbery happens," Mendenhall said. "It was a learning experience. Some of the even minor things I used to do I can't do anymore. I'm still just Rashard. But people are going to see me differently. They are only going to see me as an NFL player.
"At Pittsburgh, we have already talked about the deadly threes when put together: Late nights, women and alcohol. But when you are young, all three of those things can be a normal part of your life. We are held to such a higher standard in the NFL and we are targets. That's the thing I think rookies are leaving the symposium understanding much better. You are a target."
The NFL insists that discipline for conduct issues must be matched with education in efforts to prevent them.
Birch said that among the most productive programs the league has featured in the last year are:
Conduct Managment –- Eight to 10 sessions at team sites geared toward helping rookies learn skills in decision-making, impulse control and crisis and stress management.
Rookie Orientation -- On-going orientation programs at each club.
Safe-Ride Program -- Players are given a contact number for safe transportation for themselves and their cars to their homes in case of need. The league uses off-duty law enforcement officers in the program.
Player Advisory Council -- A group of current players who have met with Commissioner Roger Goodell on at least 12 occasions in the past year.
Club Responsibility Emphasis -- A mandate for club and all league personnel to understand their representation of the league's shield and financial penalties imposed on clubs by Goodell for player conduct violations.
"These players have worked hard for everything they have earned," Birch said. "But they have to understand the hardest work could be ahead in their conduct and in avoiding danger."
Devin Thomas, a Washington Redskins rookie receiver, said he believes that money is at the root of most conduct issues in the NFL, especially among rookies.
"People are always looking at you," Thomas said. "In restaurants, at airports, they are watching your swagger. You have to keep that in mind. In this day, money is driving things for our age group. You grow up with no money. You dream of having money. You get money. You want to show it. Celebrate it. Let the good times begin. You are out at the club. Guys know you have the money. And some of them want to take the money from you. Money plays a huge role all around, especially if you never had it. Guys have to realize this is a stepping stone -- not the final act.''
Their player development advisors at each respective club play a major role in that education. These advisors over the last 10 years have become more prominent with clubs.
"It's about being able to build relationships," said Arthur Hightower, the San Diego Chargers' director of player development. "You try to build them with the fewest possible strings attached. We walk a fine line. We work for management. But the players have to know that you are not just going to run and talk to management about every fine detail they trust you with. These roles are still in their infancy stages. These roles are coming to light."
Bahati Van Pelt, who holds a similar position with the Jacksonville Jaguars, added: "Players believe if you can help them with the little stuff, they can come to you with the big stuff."
Chargers rookie cornerback Antoine Cason said he left the symposium realizing that a player can present sterling conduct for 364 days and it is that 365th day that can cause him problems. Cason said he was reminded that conduct is a 365-day issue. St. Louis Rams rookie receiver Kennan Burton said that no player can say after the symposium, "I didn't know."
And Rams rookie guard Roy Schuening said: "Professional football player. The first word in that is professional. If guys just remember that, it would solve a lot of problems."
The mantra at the symposium was choices, decisions and consequences.
The league is demanding that its rookies always think of these three elements in their eventual conduct.
"We know we won't have perfect conduct even though that is always something to reach for," Birch said. "Our conduct emphasis is reaching the high school and college levels. This is a process where the greatest improvement is not going to happen in a day. It can happen, though, in time and with education and programs that impact."