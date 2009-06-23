Rookies must immediately step in for these five teams

3. Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks have defensive-minded Jim Mora running the show in place of Mike Holmgren, an offensive mastermind. They hope Mora's defensive background will go a long way toward helping improve the NFL's 30th-ranked unit. That improvement is unlikely to happen without a big season from first-round draft pick Aaron Curry. He not only needs to fill the void at linebacker created by the trade of Julian Peterson to Detroit, but he must live up to his billing as arguably the most talented overall player in the draft. Curry figures to be strong at the point of attack in Seattle's 4-3 scheme. He has superb pass-coverage skills and his considerable athleticism should allow him to quickly develop into an effective pass-rusher.