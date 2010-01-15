Rookies could have profound impact on divisional playoffs

A 10-play drive that goes the length of the field and ends with a field goal or worse, no points at all, is a disastrous set of events in a playoff game. It's no wonder that the final eight teams left in the playoffs all do well in the red zone on offense and defense, for the most part. The top three red-zone offenses in the NFL are Arizona, Indianapolis and Minnesota. The Saints ranked fifth, and every team except the Jets finished in the top half of the league rankings. How they matchup against the red-zone defenses is the issue. Arizona may possess the No. 1-ranked red-zone offense, but they face the No. 2-rated red-zone defense in New Orleans. As good as many of the eight remaining playoff teams are in the red zone, their defenses are even better. Besides the Saints at No. 2, the Ravens are No. 4, Vikings are No. 6, Jets are No. 8 and the Cardinals are ranked No. 9. The Cowboys are the big question mark, ranked at No. 26.