Rookies come up big as Rams defeat Buccaneers

Published: Dec 22, 2013 at 08:16 AM

ST. LOUIS -- Zac Stacy rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown, and two other rookies also had big games for the St. Louis Rams in their 23-13 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Stedman Bailey scored on a 27-yard reverse, and Alec Ogletree forced two fumbles.

Robert Quinn had three of the seven sacks of Mike Glennon to give Quinn an NFC-high 18, breaking Kevin Carter's franchise record of 17 sacks in 1999. The Rams (7-8) wore throwback jerseys from the 1999 Super Bowl title season.

Ogletree stripped Bobby Rainey early in the second quarter, and Bailey scored his first career touchdown on the next snap on the reverse to put the Rams up for good at 14-7.

The Buccaneers (4-11) managed just 170 total yards, setting a season low for the second straight week. Vincent Jackson had five catches for 98 yards.

