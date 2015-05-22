Rookie WR Phillip Dorsett already impressing Colts

The Indianapolis Colts' selection of University of Miami wide receiver Phillip Dorsett at No. 29 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft was widely panned as a head-scratching luxury pick.
After rookie minicamp and a round of OTAs, the Colts couldn't be happier with their speedy first-round choice.
"He looks really good," coach Chuck Pagano said of his initial impressions, via The Herald Bulletin. "He's really fast. He's got really good hands. He's really smart. He's picked things up. He looks really good."
As Donte Moncriefpointed out last season, young Colts receivers are at a slight disadvantage compared to other rookies because they must learn the X, Z, slot and the inside (F) spot in Pep Hamilton's offense rather than concentrating on one position.
"I've been all over the place," Dorsett said. "Basically, playing receiver here, you can't just learn one position. You've got to learn them all."
So far, so good. Dorsett believes he's picking up Hamilton's scheme quickly.
After dialing up a few deep throws to his new weapon, Andrew Luck noted that "it's definitely not too big for him. ... He fits in very, very well."
With Andre Johnson and T.Y. Hilton locked in as Luck's top two receivers, Dorsett is battling Moncrief, former CFL star Duron Carter and ex-Chargers draft pick Vincent Brown for the third spot.
Former Colts running back Edgerrin James, who counseled Dorsett at Miami, believes his protégé will be among the NFL's impact rookies.
"I tell him once he gets in that real good offense and he gets to playing, man, he's going to be unbelievable," James recently told Mike Chappel of WXIN in Indianapolis. "He works hard. He does it the right way. He's a good kid. He has a love for the game. You're not going to have to worry about him. Trust me on that. And Andre is going to mentor him."
If James' assessment is correct, Hamilton's offense might reach "Greatest 'Shoe on Earth" heights after all.
