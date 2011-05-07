Rookie wideout Smith finds familiar landing spot with Ravens

Part of life as an NFL rookie is about unfamiliarity, but the transition to the pros might not be quite as tough for Ravens second-round pick Torrey Smith.
The 58th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Smith has a friend in Donte' Stallworth, the veteran wideout who helped train and coach Smith this offseason at Miami's Bommarito Performance Systems.
"[Donte' has] told me nothing but great things," Smith told the Ravens' official website. "I even talked to him last night after I got picked. He was like, 'You're going to love the organization and love the coaches. You're lucky to learn from guys like Anquan [Boldin] and [Derrick] Mason.'
"He just said nothing but good things. He said it was a perfect place for me."
Stallworth's future is unsettled, being one of many NFL veterans in lockout limbo due to his pending unrestricted free-agent status. He spent last season in Baltimore, finishing with two catches for 82 yards after missing half the season with a broken foot.
Stallworth expressed disappointment on Twitter he might not be around to work with Smith going forward.
"Just got a text from my lil bro @TorreySmithWR that made me sad ... but glad my boys @AnquanBoldin & @deemason85 are there to take him in," Stallworth tweeted, referencing Ravens receivers Anquan Boldin and Derrick Mason.
Smith will join fellow former Terrapins in cornerback Josh Wilson, Jared Gaither and Domonique Foxworth. He also trained at Bommarito with cornerback Lardarius Webb.