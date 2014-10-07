Rookie Watch: Undrafted diamonds in the rough

Branden Oliver, Chargers running back: When Around The NFL spoke with Keenan Allen in July, the Chargers wideout called Oliver the most impressive young player at training camp. After turning heads in the preseason, the undrafted rookie out of Buffalo was barely used over San Diego's first four games of the season. That changed Sunday, as Oliver blasted through the Jets for 114 yards on the ground. His 182 total yards from scrimmage were the most by a Chargers back since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2007 -- and more than Gang Green gained all day in the 31-0 loss.