Rookie Watch: The quarterback class

Like many rookies, Bridgewater is quick to resort to dumpoffs, especially when the heat is on. This doesn't always work out for him, as the rookie misfired on back-to-back throws to Jerrick McKinnon in the flats against New Orleans in Week 3. The second pass was a shaky lob off his back foot. When he's under constant pressure, too many of Bridgewater's throws target safety valves short of the sticks.