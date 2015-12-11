Rookie watch: Mariota, Green-Beckham standing out

1. Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans quarterback: Mariota and Carson Palmer are the only quarterbacks to post three of the top 20 weekly QBR scores this season. Mariota is also second only to Palmer with a 39.4 first-down percentage this season. He bests Jameis Winston in completion percentage (63.4 to 58.6), passing yards per game (251.2 to 239.8), yards per carry (8.0 to 3.8), TD-to-INT ratio (19-9 to 17-11) and passer rating (95.1 to 85.6). The voters will eventually have to pick a winner between the two impressive rookie quarterbacks, but we're content to sit back and enjoy the show for another month.