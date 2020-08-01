Rookie Tristan Wirfs knows blocking for 'Tom is a pretty big deal'

It's also a pretty big age difference, as Wirfs is 21 and Brady is twice his rookie lineman's age at 42 – something it seems the GOAT pointed out.

"The first time I met him, we were just coming around a corner and met each other," Wirfs said. "He said, 'What's up, big dog?' I thought it was kind of crazy because he's Tom Brady. Then he asked me how old I was and I told him 21, and he kind of started laughing. He said something like, 'You think you have experience? I've got double your experience.' I was like, 'Yeah.' That's really about it. I waved to him when he was leaving the other day. He seems really nice. I'm excited to get to be his teammate."

Ahead for Wirfs is getting acclimated to all things being a Buccaneer, which includes learning the playbook and eventually breaking down film on opponents.

Hence, Wirfs has more decorated veterans to think about as the Bucs are set to open against the Saints and that means he'll likely square off with one of the league's preeminent pass rushers in Cam Jordan.

"It'll be different for sure not having preseason games," Wirfs said. "I don't really know how much different it'll be for me coming from college – we didn't really have preseason games. We just had camp and then started playing. They were non-conference [games], but still. This time around – I know we have some good pass-rushers on the Bucs, so just getting some work in with them and doing the best I can. If the case is that I'm going against Cam Jordan, I'll be excited. [I will] just give it my best."